Waunakee Fire Department responded to report of a structure fire on Ashford Lane this morning, at approximately 7:15 a.m. Crews later discovered that it had been a false alarm.
“It was an odor investigation,” Captain Brian Adler said. “And actually, a fireplace mysteriously got turned on and had melted the back of a television. That was the odor. So there were no active flames; there was no active fire. But we did have a melted television set.”
The page was the third call received by the department in a 35-minute window Wednesday morning.
First, an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive was reported at 6:40 a.m. No injuries were involved, and all passengers had exited the vehicle by the time crews arrived.
“It was more of a cleanup,” Adler said.
Responders were then paged to an electrical emergency at Morris Court, in Westport, at 7:03 a.m. Adler described that emergency as a smoking power pole. Again, no injuries were reported.
Ten minutes later, the department received a call about the reported residential fire.
“We were kind of running every direction at one shot,” Adler said. “But nobody was injured. There were no injuries at all.”
The fire inspector said all crew members were back in the station by 7:50 a.m.
