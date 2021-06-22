The Waunakee boys lacrosse team completed a wire-to-wire run as the top team in the state by claiming a state title this past Saturday.
The Warriors, who were ranked No. 1 all season, completed a perfect season with a 13-7 victory over Hudson in the championship game in Verona.
“It is just unbelievable because we have been working toward this since the third grade,” Waunakee senior Jack Gengler said. “We have had this one goal to win our entire lives, so there are a lot of emotions.”
Waunakee earned a spot in the championship game after wins over Sun Prairie and Oregon earlier in the week.
“These kids have been through a lot this season,” Warrior coach John Gengler said. “They have stayed the course and stayed focused even with a lot going on around them with virtual learning and not being able to be together at times. They are all about the team.”
In the quarterfinals on June 14, the Warriors downed visiting Sun Prairie 11-4.
Waunakee then knocked off visiting Oregon 16-8 in the semifinals on June 16.
The Warriors finished the season with a perfect 20-0 record.
“We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of lacrosse and our captains did a great job of keeping us levelheaded,” coach Gengler said. “The guys always want to work hard and they never shy away from a challenge. This senior group is amazing. I started with this senior group when they were in third grade, so to see them come through and finish like this is amazing, especially since they lost last season to COVID.”
It is the second state title for Waunakee. They also claimed a title in 2009.
“When you are No. 1, you get everyone’s best game” Warrior goalie Ray Olkowski said. “To be able to come out on top is awesome. This is a big moment. A lot of us where on the team as freshmen that lost in the title game, so it was great to get back and win.”
The Warriors were the state runner-up in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“We did this for the boys who came up short in 2014, 2017 and 2018,” Waunakee senior Clayton Cerett said. “We love all those guys and wanted it for them. This is for the whole community.”
Waunakee 13
Hudson 7
The Warriors parlayed a quick start and a dominate third quarter into a victory in the championship game.
Waunakee sprinted out to a 4-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
“We have come out fast and hot all season,” coach Gengler said. “We try to get the other team on their heels.”
John Kittoe opened the scoring 1 minute, 3 seconds into the contest.
Jack Gengler then scored with 9:07 remaining in the first quarter to put Waunakee up 2-0.
“We always preach about coming out fast,” Jack Gengler said. “We want to set the tempo.”
Kaden Kruschek then used a great pass from Luke Reiter to score 30 seconds later and put the Warriors up 3-0.
Cerett then closed out the opening sure with a goal with 7:25 remaining in the opening quarter.
Hudson slowed the momentum down a bit with goals by Will McDonald and Ben Strub to close out the first quarter and trim the deficit to 4-2.
Waunakee opened the second quarter scoring with a goal by Reiter 2:38 in.
Kittoe followed with a goal 28 seconds later to put the Warriors up 6-2.
Hudson answered 11 seconds later with a goal by Logan Schuett.
Both teams then stepped up the pressure on defense and neither team would score in the final eight minutes of the half.
“We feel great about how we played on defense,” Waunakee’s Brayden Olstad said. “We have stuck together all year. I love watching our offense do their thing. It feels great as a defense to have them control a game like that.”
All momentum shifted to Waunakee in the third quarter. The Warriors possessed the ball during 11 of the 12 minutes in the frame and outscored Hudson 5-0.
“Our offense really started clicking in the third quarter,” coach Gengler said.
Cerett opened the third-quarter barrage with a goal 47 seconds into the second half.
“We just went right at them in the third quarter,” Cerett said. “They have some good players, but we were able to shut them down.”
The lead grew to 8-3 with a goal by Reiter with 8:15 left in the third.
The rest of the third quarter belonged to Jack Gengler. He scored three goals in the final 3:23 of the of the frame to put the Warriors up 11-3.
“I was more focused on our team getting the ball down the field and making sure we execute than me scoring goals,” Jack Gengler said. “But, it feels great to help the team.”
Hudson put together a run at the start of the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. They cut the deficit to 11-7 with four goals in the first seven minutes.
Oren Lauterbach had two goals in Hudson’s surge, while Zachary Dewey and Charlie Madigan scored one each.
Waunakee finished off its scoring with goals by Gengler and Cerett in the final four minutes.
Olkowski finished the game with eight saves.
“The four quarter wasn’t great, but by that point our offense had us in great shape,” Olkowski said. “We got the job done when we needed to.”
Parker Stedman and Gengler led Waunakee with three ground balls apiece, while Kittoe had a team-high two assists.
Waunakee 11
Sun Prairie 4
Gengler led the way in the win over Sun Prairie with four goals and an assist, while Cerett came away with three goals and an assist.
Kruschek and Kittoe each scored twice in the win. Kruschek, Reiter and Isaac Schaaf each had one assist.
Schaaf and Stedman both came away with two ground balls, while Olkowski had five saves.
Waunakee 16
Oregon 8
Waunakee got three goals apiece from Zach Samson, Cerett and Reiter in the victory over Oregon in the state semifinals.
Gengler scored twice against the Panthers, while Schaaf and Kittoe each scored once.
Kittoe and Gengler had the only assists for the Warriors, while Cody Bunch and Thomas Meffert contributed five and four ground ball, respectively.
Olkowski finished the game with 14 saves.