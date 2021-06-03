The Waunakee prep baseball team is still alive in the Badger North Conference title hunt after a trilling 6-5 victory over visiting Reedsburg on May 25.
The three-time defending Badger North champion Warriors are 6-3 in conference play and are in a battle with DeForest (7-2) and Baraboo (7-4) for the title.
The Warriors were scheduled to play Reedsburg again on May 27, but the game was rained out. It was rescheduled for June 8 in Reedsburg.
In a non-conference game on May 26, Waunakee lost 7-3 to visiting Middleton.
The Warriors are 6-6 overall this spring.
Waunakee will travel to Portage for a 5 p.m. conference game on June 3.
This Saturday, the Warriors will play a 10 a.m. non-conference game in Hortonville.
Waunakee 6
Reedsburg 5
The Badger North battle went to extra innings and Waunakee pulled out the thrilling victory when Henry Lee stole home.
The Warriors had a great start to the game. They plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cory King drove in the first two runs with a single to left, while Peter James followed with a run-scoring single.
Reedsburg scored its first run in the top of the second.
The Beavers took their first lead, 5-3, after a four-run rally in the top of the fifth.
The Warriors tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double by King.
King and James had two hits each to lead Waunakee at the plate.
Carter Loy, Ben Walbrun and Jack Shepski all pinched for the Warriors and combined for five strikeouts and four walks. Shepski picked up the win.
Middleton 7
Waunakee 3
The Warriors matched the Cardinals with six hits, but were hurt by four errors in the loss.
The game started with both teams plating a run in the opening inning. Waunakee scored on an error.
Middleton grabbed momentum with two runs in the top of the second. They tacked on runs in the third and fourth to go up 5-1.
Both teams scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Bucky Kuhn and Connor Carroll each drove in a run for Waunakee.
Howie Rickett, Jack Check, Luke Shepski, Kuhn, Carroll and Adam Acker each had one hit for the Warriors.
Trevor Stevens and Nolan Feasel both saw time on the mound for Waunakee. Stevens, who had three strikeouts and two walks, took the loss.