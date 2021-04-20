More than 460 Waunakee Utilities customers were left without electricity Tuesday afternoon, following an accident on the village’s south side.
According to electric superintendent Dave Dresen, a delivery truck came into contact with a low-hanging telecommunications line as it exited the driveway at 5891 Woodland Drive around 2:30 p.m. As the truck proceeded, it pulled the telecommunications line taught and a utility pole that had been supporting it snapped.
“And when the electrical wires came down, they landed on the truck,” Dresen said. “They were still energized, so the truck caught on fire.”
The driver applied an air break, and exited the cab with his passenger. Neither were injured.
“Usually, you don’t want to get out of a vehicle when there’s a power line on it,” Dresen said, “because the electricity is dissipating into the ground. But the breaker tripped, so everything was de-energized. So it did what it was supposed to. Nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing.”
Power was restored to most residences later in the afternoon, except those located on Woodland Drive which the utility company stated would be without power “for a while longer.”
Dresen said the utility pole will be replaced shortly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.