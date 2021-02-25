ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 24, 1921
The following officers were elected at the annual meeting of the Waunakee Fire Department: W.J. Flatman, chief; P.J. Uebersetzig, assistant chief; Art Simpson, foreman; Joseph Klein, assistant foreman; Leo Wulfing, electrician; Harry Clarke, secretary; Fred Schunk, treasurer; Bill Fleiner, stewart.
The new electric line between the Village of Dane and the Village of Middleton is now in use.
The McWatty Auto Co. has opened the garage for business after being closed for several months. Melvin Taylor is employed by the company.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 25, 1936
The farm residence of Henry Shillinglaw, four miles west of Waunakee, burned to the ground Thursday afternoon.
Gus Fleiner had the misfortune of breaking a bone in his left leg near the ankle on Saturday.
Mrs. Bartel Hruby, 79, died suddenly at her home here on Monday.
Dick Taylor has rented the John Falkenstein residence in Waunakee and will occupy it on March 1.
Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Zeimet of Madison announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 20.
P.J. Uebersetzig advertises sweet pickled picnic hams at 19 cents per pound.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 21, 1946
Sylvia Dorn, 20, of Devon, England, arrived in Waunakee with her daughter, Marlene, age 13 months, Monday.
The high school basketball team was defeated by Sauk Friday night by a score of 54-28.
Arabelle Adler had high totals at Smitty’s Alleys when she chalked up a 554-pin total.
Frank Kneibuehler received an honorable discharge from the Navy on Feb. 7 at Detroit, Mich.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 22, 1951
Mrs. Bert Tubbs, 47, formerly of Waunakee, died suddenly at her home in Chicago Monday night.
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the brooder house and all of the brooder equipment at the Sunnyside Hatchery Tuesday morning.
Mrs. David Personne, former resident of Waunakee, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, at a Chicago hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ellickson observed their 10th wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Lewis Koch, 66, lifelong resident of the Ashton community, died at her home Saturday after a long illness.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 16, 1961
In the opening game of the 1961 Midget Tournament Monday evening, Dan’s Radio and TV barely eked out a last minute 35-34 victory over a charged up, hard fighting Borden quintet. The game saw most everything, with a last-minute shot by Terry Thomas winning the game.
Mrs. John Blum, 74, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at the home of her sister, Mrs. Olive Phillips, at Madison Sunday morning following a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Maier were pleasantly surprised Wednesday night of last week by a group of their farm neighbors. They all brought well-filled baskets and enjoyed a delicious lunch.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 25, 1971
A tragic early Monday morning fire struck the Patrick Lyons family as their five daughters perished in a blaze that left nothing remaining but the chimney and foundation of their Westport home.
Doug Curwick is the first Warrior to compete in the State High School Wrestling Tourney.
Michael F. Simon Builders were introducing the new “Trash Masher” feature for homes.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kuehn, Waunakee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Diane, to Yousif Jalili, Madison, formerly of Mosul, Iraq.
The Waunakee High School Art Club will sponsor an Art Fair on March 4 from 7-10 p.m. All the items are handmade.
The Waunakee Warrior basketball team ended the regular season on a losing note as they dropped a 64-57 decision to McFarland.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 26, 1981
Adults in the Waunakee Community School District can take advantage of an early morning swim program at the high school Monday and Friday mornings. Cost for each session is 50 cents.
A school bus from Wisconsin Heights that transported students to a basketball game at the high school was involved in a minor accident in the parking lot. The bus struck another parked vehicle doing minor damage. There were no injuries.
A “Memorable Quote” was printed in this week’s paper. It was, “Buy farmland. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.” – Will Rogers
Mr. and Mrs. Art Barbian are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born Feb. 16 at Madison General.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team concluded its season with an 8-6 conference record, 9-9 overall.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 28, 1991
Some revisions were made to the middle school building plan to reduce costs at the Waunakee school board’s meeting. They included locating the parking lot to the north side of the building and leaving the track on the grounds of the elementary school.
Residents in the southeast portion of the Town of Westport do not think much of the idea of a municipal water system, according to questionnaire results reviewed at the regular town board meeting Feb. 19.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Frank Raemisch. He is a partner in a road construction business and an auctioneer who collects and refurbishes antiques in his spare time.
Joseph and Diane Ripp of Dane are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Lacey Diane, born on Sunday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Kalscheur Family Farm was recently honored for quality milk production by Wisconsin Dairies.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 22, 2001
Waunakee school district voters turned thumbs down on a $39.9 million building program 1,891-2,233.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday wrapped up final details involved in the Bolz family’s donation of a 10-acre hilltop.
A new business, Aunt B’s Pet Resort and Spa in the Town of Vienna, offers pets pampering while their owners are on vacation.
The Arboretum Centre, an office building with many amenities, is nearing completion in the Arboretum Office Park.
The former Stokely canning factory that has sat vacant for two years was recently bought by two developers who presented the Cannery Row plan for housing last fall.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ken Shaw who has lived in Waunakee all 92 years of his life.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team wrapped up its third straight Badger Conference title with victories over DeForest and Stoughton last week.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 24, 2011
A bill proposed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that would significantly cut state and municipal employees’ ability to collectively bargain, including teachers, brought Wisconsin to a standstill last week, leaving no community unscathed, including Waunakee.
About a third of Waunakee Utilities customers found themselves without power for anywhere up to two hours during Monday’s ice storm.
Going off a recommendation from the joint Westport/Middleton Zoning Commission, the Westport Town Board approved a proposed zoning change to allow the construction of an expansion to the Bishop’s Bay neighborhood. In a 4-0 vote, with board member Terry Enge not present, the board sent the process to the Middleton City Council.
For more than a century, the American Red Cross Badger Chapter has responded to national disasters, organized blood drives and helped millions of people both nationally and internationally. If all goes as planned, this fall Waunakee High School students may also join the many avenues of community service Red Cross volunteers provide.
Riding the train, or rather opposition to it, provided Eileen Bruskewitz with a unique perspective on Tuesday night, Feb. 15, as she chugged along to a second-place finish in the Dane County Executive’s primary election race.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Brett Frizzell, manager of Waunakee’s Ice Pond.
Dane County is kicking off two unique ways for families to celebrate the county’s 175th Anniversary, County Executive Kathleen Falk announced today.
Several experts from this area in home building and home products will be part of the Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) Home Products show March 4-6 in Madison. Among the more than 150 vendors present will be the following from Waunakee: Andersen Windows, AnneMarie Design LLC, H&R Carpets, Hellenbrand Glass, Hensen Builders, Pharo Heating, Premier Builders, Simon Builders and Waunakee Remodeling.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says grey wolves set new modern records last year for targeting dogs and livestock on farms in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
