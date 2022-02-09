Waunakee Area Flying Club (WAFC) has purchased a storage facility at the Waunakee airport, cementing its place in the village less than a year after the aviation club was formed.
WAFC founder and president Paul Schumi said the purchase represents his club’s commitment to making flight accessible for area residents, but it also reflects the success WAFC experienced the past 12 months. According to Schumi, membership has grown to 18 members and counting.
“It’s been really successful,” Schumi said. “So we’re very proud of that. We’ve come a long way.”
Getting off the ground
The flying club started in February 2021, after a fellow pilot told Schumi that there was interest in forming an aviation club at the Waunakee airport. The only catch was, they didn’t have a plane.
Schumi happened to own a Cessna 172 Skyhawk that was sitting in a hangar, accumulating dust.
“And he said, ‘You know. There’s people down here that would really like to get a club going and have access to an affordable plane,’” Schumi recalled. “‘Why don’t you consider Waunakee Airpark?’ And I flew down here in November 2020 to check it out.”
Schumi was impressed with the airstrip and its management, and with the help of friends, he set about finding a hangar to store the aircraft. Once they had a building secured, they made the club official.
The entire process took less than four months.
“We already had the plane; we had a great airport. And we decided to go ahead and make the investments and fire up the club,” Schumi said, adding that seven people joined in the first month alone. “It’s been overwhelming demand really. We couldn’t be more thrilled with how the club’s going.”
Smooth gliding
Schumi said the plane is now being flown approximately 10 hours a week, utilization that shows club members are taking advantage of the accessibility yet one that offers availability for new flyers.
Those interested shouldn’t worry about the cost. Membership dues have been set at $68 a month.
“This is all nonprofit,” Schumi said. “We’re not here to make any money. We’re here to support aviation, and our love of aviation. And that’s how we keep all the fees and things as low as they are – because we’re not here to make money.”
Schumi said the club is in the process of purchasing a second aircraft – either a Cessna 182 or a Piper Arrow – which will join the fleet this spring. That plane should be available to members by the middle of May.
“We’re looking to add a larger, go-further, go-faster type of plane for the seasoned pilot,” Schumi said, “because we have quite a few of those in our club.”
For those with little to no experience, flying are lessons available.
Schumi said WAFC has six certified flight instructors, three of whom are active members, and that the cost of an instructor ranges from $45 to $65 an hour plus gas and flight time. Those looking for information about the club and answers to frequently asked questions should visit its website at https://www.waf-club.com/.