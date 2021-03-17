The Waunakee girls swim team continued its early-season success with a win and a tie in a pair of duals last week.
On March 9, the Warriors celebrated Senior Night with a 133-36 victory over host Lodi.
“We were so happy to be able to celebrate our seniors at a pool close to home,” Waunakee coach Kayla Proctor said. “The girls have been swimming really well. Their times keep improving.”
The Lady Warriors swam to an 85-85 tie against Milton in Fort Atkinson on March 11.
“The meet against Milton in Fort had a very high amount of positive energy,” Proctor said. “Every race there was cheering from teammates and support for each other.”
Waunakee will jump back in the pool on March 23. The Warriors will take part in a 6 p.m. dual at McFarland.
Waunakee 133
Lodi 36
Kajsa Rosenkvist led the way in the win over Lodi with a pair of individual wins. She was first in both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.58 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:05.28).
Dylan Ryniak, Tessa Pauls, Emily Schmeiser, Makenzie Wallace and Grace Blitz had one win each for the Warriors.
Ryniak touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:37.43), while Wallace topped the field in the 200 individual medley (2:16.67).
Pauls swam to a win in the 100 freestyle (1:00.86), while Schmeiser came out on top in the 100 butterfly (1:05.83). Pauls was also the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.86), while Schmeiser added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:12.77).
Blitz earned the victory in the 50 freestyle (:26.03).
The Warriors’ Eleanor Lake was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:07.15) and 100 butterfly (1:05.85).
Rachel Fahey (second, 500 freestyle, 6:32.04), Ashlyn Jakacki (third, 100 breaststroke, 1:25.86), Elena Kittell (fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.53), Sydney Schumacher (second, 100 freestyle, 1:02.11), Sarah Walther (third, 100 freestyle, 1:06.0), Alaina Sautebin (second, 200 IM, 2:23.23), Darya Pronina (third, 200 IM, 2:23.85), Brooke Bound (second, 50 freestyle, :27.44; third, 100 butterfly, 1:08.72), Claudia Leslie (third, 50 freestyle, :29.08), Trinity Ruff (fifth, 500 freestyle, 7:16.52), Ella Graf (second, 100 backstroke, 1:07.33) and Hannah Grindle (third, 100 backstroke, 1:15.23) also swam for the Lady Warriors.
The Warriors also had the top two place winners in each of the three relays.
Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak and Blitz were first in the 200 medley relay (1:54.51), while Lake, Pauls, Schmeiser and Pronina were second (2:05.06).
Blitz, Rosenkvist, Wallace and Pronina came out on top in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.02), while Sautebin, Pauls, Graf and Ryniak were second (1:49.97).
Pronina, Schmeiser, Lake and Blitz closed the dual with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.69), while Rosenkvist, Ryniak, Sautebin and Wallace came in second (3:52.13).
Waunakee 85
Milton 85
The dual was a battle to the final event. The Warriors won five events to earn the tie.
Sautebin, Blitz and Pronina led the way for Waunakee with one win each. Sautebin won the 100 backstroke (1:02.84), Blitz bested the field in the 200 freestyle (2:05.08) and Pronina was victorious in the 50 freestyle (:26.40).
Wallace swam her way to second place in the 200 individual medley (2:17.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.43).
Also scoring for the Warriors was Trinity Ruff (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:47.56; fifth, 500 freestyle, 7:28.30), Lizzie Cralam (sixth, 500 freestyle, 7:54.90), Eleanor Lake (third, 200 IM, 2:20.82), Dylan Ryniak (fourth, 200 IM, 2:25.67; second, 100 butterfly, 1:04.13), Emily Schmeiser (third, 100 butterfly, 1:04.44; third, 100 backstroke, 1:05.66), Ella Graf (fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:09.22), Eleanor Lake (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:05.86), Brooke Bound (third, 50 freestyle, :27.44), Claudia Leslie (sixth, 50 freestyle, :28.92), Tessa Pauls (third, 100 freestyle, :59.80; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:21.11), Ashlyn Jakacki (sixth, 100 breaststroke, 1:22.54), Sydney Schumacher (fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:02.89), Alex Markhardt (sixth, 100 freestyle, 1:07.75) and Sarah Abendroth (fourth, 500 freestyle, 6:43.06).
Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak and Blitz got the night going with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:54.25), while Lake, Pauls, Schmeiser and Pronina were second (2:03.51).
Wallace, Sautebin, Pronina and Blitz added a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.67).
Blitz, Sautebin, Lake and Pronina concluded the night by placing second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.27).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.