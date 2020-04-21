The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce held an online webinar last week to discuss tech security for those working from home or other remote-office settings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the April 15 discussion was President of IT Strategies Group Kevin McDaniel.
McDaniel advised that the first thing remote workers do to bolster security is restrict access to their home office or work area to protect information that may be considered company-sensitive.
“You really need to look at who has physical access to where you’re working,” McDaniel said. “If you have spreadsheets and marketing plans out, that’s stuff your employer doesn’t want seen. So employees need to know that they must physically secure their work environment.”
After that, he said remote workers should concentrate on improving their online security.
Among other measures, McDaniel suggested going into one’s firewall settings and increasing their level of strength so that it’s more difficult for unauthorized users to access the network.
“It’s very important you ensure that those firewalls are set up and are at an appropriate setting that gives you the functionality you need,” McDaniel said, “but also as much protection as possible – especially in this situation where cybercrime is up considerably.”
McDaniel urged employees to practice caution while using social-media websites as well.
He pointed out that such sites attract hackers, who often set up fake accounts to phish for users’ personal information which can then be used to reverse-engineer their passwords.
“Anytime somebody is asking you for something that is even remotely personal in social media,” McDaniel said, “you really need to second-guess whether that little bit of fun is worth it. Even if you have your social-media privacy settings locked on pretty tight, they can still be mined.”
Users who share too much information could leave themselves vulnerable to malicious software.
To prevent data loss in the event a device does become compromised by malware, McDaniel suggested backing up all information that is stored on the device’s hard drive to remote servers.
“Backup is like insurance,” McDaniel said. “Nobody wants to buy it until after they’ve needed it. Then they’re full believers… So you really need to be backing up, preferably in a manner that allows you to recover it from anywhere in the world.”
He suggested using a cloud-storage service such as Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive.
“I would recommend that you use that as your central depository for sensitive or critical company data,” McDaniel said, “so that it is in one place and can be accessed by whoever needs to have access to it. And it can be secured according to how it needs to be secured.”
McDaniel shared the story of a doctoral student whose hard drive failed three years into writing his thesis. Since the drive’s data was unrecoverable, the student lost the entirety of his work.
McDaniel said it can happen to anyone, revealing that the student was a computer-science major.
“If you’re not doing backup,” McDaniel said, “you’re playing Russian Roulette – but all the cylinders of the gun are loaded. You just haven’t pulled the trigger yet. So backup is very important, regardless of the size of your organization.”
A list of upcoming webinars can be found on the Chamber’s website, waunakeechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.