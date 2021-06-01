Tim Semmann has been named community development director for the Village of Waunakee, where he will oversee implementation of the village’s comprehensive plan starting June 21.
The community development director position was created earlier this year, as part of a reorganization aimed at improving the way in which staff manages growth in the community. At the time, local-government consultants recommended hiring someone with a background in urban planning.
The ideal candidate would be trained as both a planner and department manager, they said.
Semmann submitted his application in April, and after two interviews with village officials, was determined to be the most qualified candidate for the role of community development director.
Semmann was extended a formal job offer May 10, marking a new chapter in his 20-year career.
Semmann studied land-use planning at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and entered into the field shortly after graduating in 2001. Semmann spent the first four years of his career with the Portage County Planning and Zoning Department, advising county officials on matters related to zoning and development while assisting local communities in their comprehensive-planning efforts.
Semmann joined the City of Sun Prairie’s planning department in 2007, at which point he took on a larger role in the municipal planning process. As a city planner, Semmann reviewed applications for various types of development and land-use permits to identify potential issues.
Semmann was promoted to principal planner in 2012, and for the next six years, assisted the city’s community development director in managing division operations and service delivery.
Semmann has now served as planning director for the department since 2018.
“Our city’s experienced a lot of growth in the last 8-10 years,” Semmann said of his time in Sun Prairie. “So I’ve become very familiar with the dynamics of what’s going on in Dane County, and I’ve established relationships with a lot of the members of the development community in the area.”
Semmann noted that the City of Sun Prairie went through a reorganization several years ago.
The restructuring resulted in the community-development role being separated from that of the economic development director, creating two separate positions as later happened in Waunakee.
No matter which municipality he worked for, community development director was the next step.
Semmann said he learned of the community development director opportunity in Waunakee through a friend who had seen the position posted online. Semmann was encouraged to apply, and decided to submit his resume with less than two weeks left in the application period.
Village officials were impressed, and negotiated his employment terms the following month.
“Having grown up and done some work in the area,” Semmann said, “I’m familiar with the development – the pace of development, the type of development, etcetera – that’s going on in Dane County, as well as many of the different communities within Dane County. And I think that Waunakee is in a good position, both geographically and demographically, to be a really desirable community.”
Semmann said he plans to reach out to community partners such as the Chamber of Commerce, as well as developers such as Don Tierney and Veridian, to foster relationships that will promote both commercial and residential development in the village.
“Essentially, continuing to do what Waunakee has done in the past to make it successful,” Semmann said.
Semmann resides in Madison, where he and his wife have lived the past 16 years.