After a very shot regular season, the Waunakee boys swim team kicked off WIAA postseason action last Saturday with the Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional.
The Warriors garnered 264 team points to place fourth behind Sun Prairie (407), Verona (358) and Middleton (323).
Waunakee had four individuals and all three relays advance to the state meet.
The Warriors had Paul Busse, Luke Kobza, Zach Vinson and Nolan Wallace all advance to state individually.
Busse was the only Warrior to advance in two individual events after placing second in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 57.04 seconds) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:53.93).
Vinson had Waunakee’s only sectional title last Saturday. He topped the field in the 100 backstroke after clocking in at :52.12.
Kobza is also moving on in the 100 backstroke after placing fifth (:55.25) at the sectional.
Wallace punched his ticket to state after placing third (1:00.26) in the 100 breaststroke.
The Warriors also advanced in the 200 medley (1:35.70), 200 freestyle (1:28.85) and 400 freestyle (3:17.49) relays after placing third in all three at the sectional.
The Warriors’ Oliver McCook had a solid day, as he was sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:49.71) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.78).
Waunakee’s Ryan Lahey was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:36.13) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:51.20).
The Warriors’ Jack Kashuk was 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:36.13) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:02.96), while Baylor Smith was 12th in the 500 freestyle (5:55.20) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.64).
Sean Shrader helped Waunakee’s cause by placing 13th in the 100 freestyle (:54.38) and 100 backstroke (1:04.28), while Ben Madonia was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.26).
The Division 1 state meet will be held this Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.