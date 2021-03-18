The Waunakee prep volleyball team hit the road for two more matches last week.
The Warriors earned their third win of the season on March 9 after knocking off Mount Horeb 3-1 in Beaver Dam.
“Mount Horeb was a tough opponent for us,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “We started out strong in the first set and Mount Horeb bounced back to take the second set. We lost our energy in the second set and had to fight our way back to win the next two sets. The fourth set could have gone either way, but we squeaked it out.”
The Lady Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on March 11, as host Fort Atkinson cruised to a 3-1 victory.
“The Fort Atkinson match was one of the roughest on paper that I have seen in a while,” Denkert said. “Unfortunately, we were riddled with too many mistakes in all phases of the game. We hit for a negative percentage in the first two sets and yet the points were close. We dug ourselves out of the hole and won the third set but just couldn’t fend off the continuous errors that had plagued us in the first two sets. I’m never a fan of losing, but this proves we have a lot to work on for our next match. The team is excited to have our first home match on Thursday so hopefully we can work those bugs out and perform the way we know we can.”
The split pushed Waunakee to 3-1 overall.
Waunakee will make its home debut on March 18. The Warriors will host Stoughton at 7 p.m.
The Lady Warriors will travel to Milton for a 7 p.m. Match on March 23.
Waunakee 3
Mount Horeb 1
Grace Pierner came through with 13 kills and four solo blocks to help lead Waunakee to the win. Mariah Best also played a big role with 40 assists.
Chloe Larsen and Claire Holden both had nine kills for the Warriors, while Jordyn Grigg finished the night with 21 digs and five service aces.
The Lady Warriors opened the match with a 25-20 victory in the first game.
The Vikings tied the match with a 25-16 triumph in Game 2.
Waunakee got back on track in Game 4. They used a late surge to score a 25-22 win.
It took extra points, but the Warriors concluded the night with a 27-25 victory in Game 4.
Fort Atkinson 3
Waunakee 1
The Warriors were competitive the entire match, but were only able to win one game.
The Blackhawks grabbed momentum after taking the first game 25-22.
Fort Atkinson put the Lady Warriors on the ropes with a 25-21 decision in Game 2.
Waunakee had its best showing in Game 3. The Warriors avoided the sweep with a 25-18 win.
However, Fort Atkinson finished off Waunakee with a 25-16 win in the fourth game.
Best finished the night with a team-high 24 aces, while Grigg recorded 13 digs.
Kaitlin Jordan paced the Warriors with nine kills and 5.5 blocks, while Robyn Ryan, Larsen and Pierner had five kills each. Pierner added a team-best five aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.