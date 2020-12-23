The Waunakee girls basketball team is facing a lot of challenges heading into the 2020-2021 season.
The Warriors may not only have to navigate through a season during a pandemic, but they must overcome the loss of senior Elena Maier to an injury.
Maier, a Kent State recruit, suffered a knee injury during the offseason and may miss the entire season.
“Elena is currently recovering from an ACL injury that she suffered in the offseason,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “If she can return to our lineup this season it would be a huge boost to our team.”
Despite the challenges, Richter is excited to just get a chance to play this season.
“When we last spoke as a team last season, the goals going into this season were to compete with the best teams in the Badger Conference and have a shot at a conference championship,” Richter said. “Beyond that, our group was looking at a chance to make it to state this season after losing in the sectional semifinal last season. At this point, our only goal is to get a chance to play as a team this year. If we get the opportunity to play, then we can set some new goals as a team.”
The Lady Warriors went 10-4 in the Badger North Conference last season to finish behind only Beaver Dam (14-0) and DeForest (12-2).
Waunakee opened the 2019-2020 postseason with regional wins over Janesville Parker (68-37) and Badger (75-35). After winning the WIAA Division 1 regional title, the Warriors lost 70-58 to Madison Memorial in the sectional semifinals.
The Lady Warriors finished 19-6 overall last season.
“Last season was a great first year leading the Waunakee girls basketball program,” Richter said.
The Warriors have some holes to fill with the graduation of a solid senior class. They have to replace two all-conference players, honorable mention selections Brooke Ehle and Melanie Watson.
Maier was expected to once lead the Lady Warriors on the court this season before the injury. She has twice been named first-team all-conference and was an honorable mention selection as a freshman.
“Elena is a great player for our team who does a lot of different things to help our team be successful,” Richter said.
Last season, Maier led Waunakee with 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and was second with 2.4 assists per game.
Junior Lauren Meudt is the only other all-conference player back this season. The guard was an honorable mention pick last season when she averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
“Lauren had a big offseason and took some major strides forward,” Richter said. “She is the type of player who does a lot of different things well and finds a different way every game to make a positive impact on the game. She will likely guard the opposing team’s best player this season while also taking on a larger role in our offense.”
Richter is also excited about the return of senior guard Kailee Meeker and junior forward Ashley Sawicki.
Meeker was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer last season with 9.2 points per game before getting injured and having to miss most of the season. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
“She missed a big stretch of last season, so she is ready to bounce back and have a big senior season for us,” Richter said. “With Elena’s injury, Kailee will look to take on a bigger role in our offense this season. She provides a lot of length on the defensive end as well.”
Sawicki finished last season averaging 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
“Ashley had a good sophomore season for us last season,” Richter said. “She will look to be a major factor protecting the rim for us and taking on a bigger role scoring the basketball for us this season.”
Also looking to make an impact this season include seniors Lauren Statz and Ebba Harrison, juniors Taylor Swalve, Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan and sophomores Kyla Saleh and Elsa Stedman.
“One of our strengths this season is that we bring back a lot of players who were a part of our rotation last season,” Richter said. “On top of that, we had some younger players who were part of a successful JV team that are looking to make an impact. We have a lot of length and athleticism that allows us to do some different things both offensively and defensively. One of our Weaknesses will be figuring out who is going to handle the ball for us this season. We lost our primary ball handlers from last season due to graduation and injury.”
The Warriors had to delay the start of their season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This group just wants a chance to compete together this winter,” Richter said. “We are willing to practice in whatever way is allowed and willing to do whatever it takes to get a chance to take the court this winter.”
As of now, the Lady Warriors are set to start the season on Jan. 11, when they will play a non-conference game in Oconomowoc at 7 p.m.
