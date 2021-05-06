Just a couple of weeks into the season and the Waunakee boys golf team is starting to find its stride. The Warriors had three more impressive showings last week.
On April 26, Waunakee shot a 330 to place third behind Middleton (325) and Edgewood (326) at the Edgewood Invite at Blackhawk Country Club.
Senior captain Will Meganck had a great round for the Warriors. He placed third overall with a 79.
KC Nickel was not far behind with an 81 to tie for fourth place, while Waunakee’s Connor Keenan and August Johnson both fired an 85 to tie for 15th place.
Max Brud also represented the Warriors at the invite. He shot an 87.
Waunakee traveled to Lake Wisconsin Country Club on April 28 to open Badger North Conference play against Sauk Prairie. The Warriors easily came away with the victory 162-199.
Nickel and Brud paced the Warriors with matching rounds of 39, while Meganck shot a 40.
Keenan closed out the scoring with a 44, while Johnson earned a 45.
Waunakee’s junior varsity also defeated the Eagles, 176-198. Brady Piazza paced the Warriors with a 42, while Zach Vinson shot a 44.
The Warriors closed out the week with another conference win. They defeated host Portage 160-219 at the Portage Country Club.
Keenan and Piazza both recorded rounds of 40, while Meganck and Nickel both fired a 41.
The Warriors also captured a 168-225 JV victory in Portage, thanks to a 39 by Vinson. Johnson, Drew Berres and Luke Wubbolding all shot a 43.
Waunakee will be back in action on May 5 with a 2 p.m. Badger North dual against host DeForest.
The Warriors will take on Middleton and Milton at Bishops’s Bay Country Club at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
This Saturday, Waunakee will compete in the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invite 8 a.m. The Warriors have already raised over $8,500 for the charity event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.