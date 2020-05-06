Waunakee High School has been ranked the top high school in the Madison metropolitan area, following a review of more than four dozen schools in the region.
U.S. News & World Report released its annual “Best High Schools” rankings in April.
Forty-nine schools in the Madison area made the rankings, with Waunakee High School earning the region’s top honors. The high school was ranked 10th in the state, and 452nd in the nation.
“It’s a testament to our strong community,” said Principal Brian Borowski. “Our goal is to have a school that kids are challenged at. And if they’re successful at Waunakee, the hope is they’re going to be successful when they graduate.”
According to its website, U.S. News & World Report reviewed more than 24,000 public high schools for its 2020 rankings. Those with sufficient enrollment were compared against another.
The nearly 18,000 schools were scored according to six indicators of school quality.
Metrics included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate in 2017-18.
“The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis,” the publisher states. “For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings. Ranks were assigned in descending order of overall scores.”
Schools were then grouped by state, including Wisconsin and its 453 schools on the list.
Waunakee ranked seventh in state in college readiness, 10th in college curriculum breadth, 14th in math and reading proficiency, 46th in math and reading performance and 80th in graduation rate.
“We do well on most of their indicators,” Borowski said. “In those areas, we do a great job of making sure that our kids are prepared. You know, our ultimate goal is to make sure that all of our kids graduate. So it’s something we take really seriously.”
More than two-thirds of Waunakee students took an advanced-placement exam in 2017-2018, with 60 percent passing at least one exam. Two-thirds of students were also proficient in math.
The high school’s graduation rate came in at 98 percent.
“We’re trying to work with kids to understand that there’s high expectations for them at Waunakee High School,” Borowski said, “and when they go off into the world – be it college or a career – that employers and colleges will have high expectations as well.”
Less than two-thirds of students were found to be proficient in reading. Borowski explained that the skill continues to be a focus for staff, and an area in which they hope to improve in the future.
“Reading is one of the things we’re always working on,” Borowski said. “We have a coordinator that helps us with it, as far as making sure we have strategies that help kids improve their reading skills, because we know kids who read better will be more successful when they leave high school.”
The principal described the school’s efforts as a constant work in progress.
“What I’ve found in the six years I’ve been here is that we don’t stand still well,” Borowski said. “If you’re standing still, you’re falling behind. It’s the model (former principal) Kersten left me. So I embrace that. Keep moving forward, without changing things too much.”
The full 2020 “Best High Schools” rankings by U.S. News & World report can be found online, at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/national-rankings#rankings.
