Cross Lutheran Church has asked to defer water and sewer assessments on the land it will be purchasing in Bishops Bay for construction of its facility. The fees would cost about $108,000.
Pastor Joel Brandt made the request on behalf of the church, in a Sept. 10 letter to local officials.
“We would like to appeal to the City and Town and ask for permission to defer a portion of our fees relating to the future water lines, sewer lines, and pump station which would serve our site for a period of ten years during which time we would be able to budget and save,” Brandt wrote.
The church would then pay its assessment fees at the end of that 10-year period.
Brandt explained that construction of the church will occur in phases, as will the land purchases. Phases 1 and 2 would require approximately three acres of land along County Hwy. M.
“We plan to purchase 1.5 acres of land outright for phase 1 of our facility construction,” Brandt wrote, “and simultaneously approve a land contract to purchase another 1.5 acres for phase 2 to be paid 10 years later.”
Brandt noted that water and sewer lines had yet to be extended to the north side of Bishops Bay, where the parcels are located. Temporary service lines would be utilized until such a time.
The pastor cited the fact as cause for deferral.
“Because these are just temporary arrangements,” Brandt said, “we would request permission to defer payment of our assessment share of the water and sewer lines…with the assurance that we will willingly pay for the remainder of our utility assessment fees when the ten years have been completed.”
Westport’s town board considered the request at its Sept. 21 meeting. Town officials found flaw in the church’s argument, noting that utilities would be serving the site regardless of the lines used.
They determined that the church should pay the same fees as other owners in Bishops Bay.
“If they’re already connected to the utilities,” administrator Tom Wilson said, “then the cost is the same no matter what. So although we understand why they’re asking, it seems like a deferral is nothing that we would be interested in, because then anybody could ask for a deferral.”
Wilson offered a suggestion that could cut the cost of the church’s assessment fee in half, however. It would require negotiating with the seller on the terms of their land purchases.
Wilson explained that assessments come due at the time a land division is created.
Delaying the land division needed for Phase 2 would result in assessment fees being charged on only the first 1.5-acre parcel.
“If they don’t create the lot,” Wilson said, “they don’t pay the assessment. So that’s kind of how we ended up working that out. The owner, I hope, will agree. And if they don’t, they’re going to call us back and see if we can work with them.”
The town board will reconsider the church’s request at its Oct. 5 meeting.
