Nearly three quarters of a century later, Korean War vet sees fellow service members home

As a Korean War veteran, Gordon Faust has attended the burial of several military members who served overseas during the 1950s. The 89-year-old considered it part of his civic duties.
“It’s the least I can do to pay respect to a fellow Korean vet,” said Faust, a former Air Force member. “It takes all types of individuals (to operate a successful military). But for the guy that has really put his life on the line to protect our freedoms and give us the country that we have, that’s the least I can do, is to pay my respect at his burial.”
Faust served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, at the 5th Air Force Headquarters in Teagu. He has spent years trying to preserve the memory of men who served during the Korean War.
That’s the reason Faust travels across the state to attend as many burial services as he can.
According to the Waunakee resident and author of “Wisconsin & Korea’s Forgotten Victory,” two recent ceremonies held special significance for those that served during the Korean War.
The burials of Army Cpl. Leonard Purkapile, of Potosi, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Valentine of Cassville came after remains turned over by the North Korean government were identified by the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System as those of U.S. servicemen.
Purkapile was 26 years old when his company engaged in combat operations with Chinese forces near the capital of North Korea in November 1950. The young soldier was reported as missing in action on Nov. 28 that year, but his status was later changed to deceased by the end of the war.
His remains were deemed non-recoverable.
More than 40 years later, in November 1993, the North Korean government turned over 33 boxes containing the remains of U.S. servicemen who had been killed during the Korean War. Among them were Purkapile’s remains, reportedly recovered in the North Pyongan Province.
Purkapile was buried in Lancaster on April 26, 2018. Having made it a priority to be present at the ceremonies of his fellow Korean War veterans, Faust attended the funeral.
“They had a full casket there, and a uniform with a collar,” Faust said. “Of course, they might only have a bone for all we know. You don’t know… They might only have two of the bones recovered. That’s in the casket, which you never see, because it’s as if a person is laying there in the casket.”
Faust spoke with members of the soldier’s family, including his daughter whom he left a young age.
“She showed me a photograph,” Faust said, “a picture of her father holding her before he shipped overseas. Of course, he never came back. He was missing until they were able to bury him.”
Faust said the ceremony, like the burial of any young soldier, left him with many thoughts and a feeling of gratefulness for making it through the war unscathed.
“When you read the accounts of these younger guys that served and what they went through – especially those that are infantry, those that are front line and stuff – you think, ‘Thank goodness that’s not me,’” Faust said, “that it was whoever was laying there in the casket and that you didn’t have to go through what the various relatives went through back there.”
Faust thought the same thing earlier this year, when he attended the burial of another soldier who had been missing since the Korean War.
Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Valentine was 22 years old when his battalion fell under attack during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, a fight some historians consider the most brutal battle in modern warfare. The U.S. Army suffered heavy casualties during the fight, and thousands, including Valentine, were reported missing in action as a result. His remains could not be recovered.
Nearly 70 years later, following a summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un and former president Donald Trump in 2018, the North Korean government turned over an additional 55 boxes believed to contain the remains of U.S. servicemen that had been killed during the Korean War.
The DPAA announced in April 2021 that Valentine’s remains had been identified among them.
A burial was arranged, and scheduled for the following month in Valentine’s hometown of Cassville. Faust heard the news through his contacts in the military and immediately recognized the soldier and picture from information he had reviewed while putting his book together.
“When I saw the name Valentine,” Faust said, “that name rang a bell. I could recall being in contact with his brother when I was putting this book out in 2016.”
Faust attended the ceremony, which he described as impressive and befitting of a combat soldier.
“They had full military honors (at the burial). And there were many, many VFW and American Legion units there. Plus, they had active duty as part of the burial entourage,” Faust said. “You just feel the respect for these guys. So going to their burial is the least I can do. As long as I’m physically able to, I’ll pay my respect to them.”
Faust said bringing soldiers home is important, but added that veterans were far from having closure.
“To me, there is no closure with the Korean War until two things happen,” Faust said. “That we recover the remains of whatever we can recover, and the other is to hopefully have peace with North Korea.”
As of June 15, 2021, more than 7,500 Americans remained unaccounted for from the Korean War.