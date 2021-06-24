The Waunakee boys and girls track teams will be well represented at this weekend’s WIAA Division 1 State Championships in La Crosse. The Warriors combined to qualify for state in 16 events.
The Warrior girls had Chloe Larsen, Sarah Bova, Summer Grigg, Samantha Cook and Kyla Saleh qualify individually, while three relays also advance.
Andrew Regnier was the only Waunakee boy to qualify for state individually, but the Warriors did advance two relays.
The Warriors started the postseason at the Middleton Regional on June 14.
The Waunakee girls came away with second place at the regional with 131 points. Middleton (152) claimed the title, while Madison Memorial (121.5) was third.
The Warrior boys garnered 80 team points in Middleton to place fourth behind Madison Memorial (143), Middleton (118), Verona (106) and DeForest (89).
The Waunakee girls really stepped at the Madison Memorial Sectional on June 17. They claimed the title by nine points, 101-92, over Middleton.
“On the girls side we were so excited to get so many through and being sectional team champs was awesome,” Waunakee coach Jennifer Grabarski said. “They have all worked so hard and kept their spirits and focus up all night when the storms really could have thrown them.”
The Warriors boyos came in eighth at the sectional with 46 points. Onalaska (91.5) and Madison Memorial (86) claimed the top two spots.
“The night started out well as we really stepped it up in the girls 4x800 relay and qualified for state right out of the gate when the meet started,” Grabarski said. “We then went into a lightning/rain delay. That worried the coaches a bit and we tried to keep the athletes engaged and lose as we waited in the gym to return to competition. We were able to get back on the track at 7:30 p.m. with the threat of bad weather still looming. But our athletes really stepped up and did what they needed to do.”
The Division 1 state meet will be held this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus.
“We are fired up for one last big meet up in Lacrosse on Saturday,” Grabarski said.
Middleton Regional
The Waunakee girls were led by Grigg, Bova and Saleh. They all claimed individual titles.
Saleh led the way with a pair of titles. She won both the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and the long jump (17-0.75).
Bova ran to a title in the 400 (57.05), while Grigg claimed a win in the 100 (:12.82). Bova was also the runner-up in the long jump (17-0.25).
Larsen was second in the 400 (:58.59) and triple jump (35-1.5), while Cook was the runner-up in the high jump (5-feet).
Isabelle Hahn (fourth, 200, :27.62), Lauren Statz (third, triple jump, 34-3.25), Kylee Grabarski (fourth, 400, 1:00.84), Anna Vanderhoef (fourth, 3,200, 12:13.14), Erin Denkert (sixth, 100 hurdles, :18.57), GeorgiaRae Samuelson (eighth, 300 hurdles, :54.28) and Sydney Kast (sixth, discus, 92-3) also had top-eight finishes for the Waunakee girls.
Waunakee’s foursome of Larsen, Grigg, Grabarski and Bova claimed a regional title in the 400 relay (:50.44), while Bova, Grabarski, Darya Pronina and Larsen won the 1,600 relay (4:02.29).
Pronina, MaKenzie Wallace, Malia Niles and Vanderhoef teamed up to place third in the 3,200 relay (10:14.07), while Hahn, Statz, Saleh and Grigg were fourth in the 800 relay (1:51.65).
Regnier was the only Waunakee boy to place in the top two in an individual event at the regional. He worked his way to titles in the 400 (:40.10) and triple jump (44-10), to go along with a second-place finish in the 200 (:22.73).
The Warriors also got top-eight finishes from Cole Kampa (sixth, triple jump, 38-10.25), Drew Mais (seventh, triple jump, 38-7), Kaleb Squire (fifth, 200, :23.51), Sebastian Rasmussen (seventh, 200, :23.95), Drake Andreson (eighth, 800, 2:09.57), Nathan Ranum (fourth, 300 hurdles, :43.64), Ian Phebus (third, shot put, 44-9.5; fourth, discus, 136-1), Carter DiSpirito (sixth, pole vault, 9-6), Todd Niles (eighth, pole vault, 9-feet) and Caden McCurdy (eighth, long jump, 19-10.75).
Rasmussen, Mais, Benjamin Lindley and Squire joined forced to place second in the 800 relay (1:32.51), while McCurdy, Mais, Lindley and Squire were third in the 400 relay (:44.29).
Memorial Sectional
The Waunakee girls earned three event titles at the sectional, including one each from Bova and Saleh.
Bova earned a crown in the 400 (:57.05) and was second in the long jump (17-7). She quailed for state in both events.
Saleh was on top of the podium in the high jump (5-6). She also qualified for state in the long jump after placing third (17-0.75).
Larsen placed second in the 400 (:58.02) and third in the triple jump (35-2) to advance to state in both events.
Grigg extended her season after placing second in the 100 (:13.07), while Cook punched her ticket with a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-2).
Hahn (seventh, 200, :28.50), Statz (fourth, triple jump, 34-11.5), Grabarski (fourth, 400, 1:00.07) and Vanderhoef (sixth, 3,200, 12:34.63) helped Waunakee earn the team title with top-eight finishes.
Bova, Grabarski, Pronina and Larsen captured a title in the 1,600 relay (4:00.92), while Larsen, Grigg, Grabarski and Bova were third in the 400 relay (:51.87). Pronina, Wallace, Niles and Vanderhoef came in third in the 3,200 relay (10:00.42). All three relays qualified for state.
Regnier had a great day for the Waunakee boys. He garnered titles in the 400 (:49.8) and triple jump (44-8.5) and was second in the 200 (:23.17). He will compete at state in all three events.
Nathan Ranum (seventh, 300, :44.11) and Ian Phebus (fifth, shot put, 47-1.5; seventh, discus, 136-3) had the only other top-eight individual finishes for the Warrior boys.
The Waunakee boys did qualify two relays for the state meet. McCurdy, Mais, Lindley and Squire came in third in the 400 relay (:44.67), while Rasmussen, Mais, Lindley and Squire were third in the 800 relay (1:31.43).