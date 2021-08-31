Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) officials have proposed adjustments to at least two of the district’s hourly pay scales, in hopes that a higher starting wage will encourage more people to apply for unfilled positions.
Human Resources Director Brian Grabarski provided an update last week on hiring for the 2021-22 school year, informing members of the district’s HR committee about the progress administrators had made filling vacant positions over the spring and summer. Grabarski said the district hired 36 certified staff and approximately 55 hourly employees in preparation for the upcoming school year, and had interviews scheduled for the remaining teaching roles that need to be filled by September.
“We’ve been hiring good people steadily,” Grabarski said. “And that’s really a testimony to how hard the admin team has worked. They’ve had to interview so much differently than they ever had to in the past, and be so much more quick on their feet to snatch up people that are good.”
Grabarski reported that six classified-staff openings remained as of Aug. 24, but with job offers extended to three candidates and interviews underway for another, most were in the process of being filled.
The HR director then updated committee members on the progress that had been made in hard-to-staff areas such as custodial workers and substitute teachers. According to Grabarski, the district has “made headway” in hiring custodians as a result of splitting some full-time positions into part-time positions, and was down to 6.5 FTE needing to be hired for the 2021-22 school year.
However, the district was unable to add to its substitute pool, which has continued to shrink since the 2020 school year. Grabarski said work schedules and substandard wages may be a deterrent for many workers.
“The one that we have really struggled to generate interest in is crossing guards,” Grabarski said, noting that the district has not had an applicant for the position in a year. “And I think we have to recognize that an aspect of that is, the pay scale for that is not competitive with anything.”
At $13.82 per hour, the starting wage for crossing guards has lagged behind that of other districts in the area. Grabarski acknowledged that few employers paid such a low wage anymore, and suggested that the district consider increasing the starting rate – along with the other hourly wages in the pay scale – to make the crossing-guard job more appealing to potential applicants.
“I think we have to recognize that is holding us back a little bit,” Grabarski said. “At least, it’s preventing some folks from considering it.”
Grabarski proposed that the existing 15-year pay schedule for crossing guards be replaced with a five-step pay scale that more accurately reflects current wages. The scale would start at $16.50 an hour, with wages increasing by 50 cents annually until capping out at an hourly rate of $19.
“What we have seen in that employee group is that those folks, they’re not looking for 15 years of employment. They’re looking to fill a void,” Grabarski said. “Maybe they’ve moved on from a career; maybe they’re looking to be active when their kids are a certain age within the school system… So it’s not necessarily the skill or the prerequisites to employment that are holding us back. It’s the fact that it is not an as-attractive work schedule. So we acknowledge that we’ve got to pay more to get people to take a job that’s schedule is not as attractive.”
Committee members asked administration about the number of crossing guards that the district needed to reach full staffing, and the work schedule to which those considering the position would need to commit.
“They vary a little bit by location,” said Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers, noting that nine crossing-guard locations existed throughout the village. “But generally speaking, they’re designed to be an hour-and-a-half in the morning and an hour-and-a-half in the afternoon.”
Summers said the schedule could be adjusted to a limited extent, to meet the needs of workers. He cited a situation in which the district agreed to a 30-minute commitment, rather than 90 minutes, so that a para educator could fill the crossing-guard spot at Waunakee Intermediate School.
Committee members advised that the district continue to be flexible in regard to work schedule.
“I think we need to have that flexibility,” committee member Joan Ensign said. “Nobody wants to just stand there for one-and-a-half hours, especially when it’s 40 below (in winter).”
Grabarski proposed increasing the pay scale for custodial workers as well. According to the proposal, custodians would retain the 15-year pay schedule but start at an hourly rate of $17.09 rather than $16.82 per hour. Subsequent steps in the pay scale would be adjusted accordingly.
Committee members recommended that both pay-scale proposals be approved. Grabarski said he will cost out the proposals, and present them to the full school board for approval in September.
Other business
Also at last week’s meeting, the HR committee:
- Considered a recommendation to extend the district’s HRA vesting schedule to employee groups beyond administration. The measure would allow all benefit-eligible employees to gain vested interest in the district’s contributions to their retirement account on a yearly basis. Committee members forwarded the proposal to the full school board for approval.
- Discussed an early-retirement option that would allow the district to save money in Fund 10, its general-education fund, and increase compensation for less-tenured employees. Committee members expressed concern about the effect it would have on departments with a considerable number of employees at or near retirement age, and tabled the discussion for a future meeting.
- Discussed alternative recruiting methods. Grabarski proposed a $500 referral bonus for staff members who help fill an hourly position. Committee members recommended that the bonus be approved.