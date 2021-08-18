The Waunakee girls golf team had a dominate start to the 2021 season on Aug. 12.
In a home dual at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course, the Warriors easily downed visiting Stoughton 176-248.
Jordan Shipshock led the way for Waunakee with a 42. Teammate Izzi Stricker was a shot back with a 43.
The Warriors’ Emily Humphrey finished her round with a 45, while Gabby Ziegler closed out the team score with a 46.
Dulce Gefke was the only Viking to break 50. She finished her round with a 49.
Samantha Austin (55), Renee Anderson (70) and Grace Braund (71) rounded out the team score for Stoughton.
The Warriors will be at home again on Aug. 19. They will host DeForest at 9 a.m. at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
Waunakee will host an Invite at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The list of competing schools includes Arrowhead, East Troy, Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette, Madison West, Prescott, Reedsburg, Verona, and Wisconsin Dells.