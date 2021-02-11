With the WIAA postseason just around the corner, the Waunakee girls basketball team is gaining momentum.
The Warriors earned their third straight victory after knocking off host Janesville Craig 63-47 on Feb. 2.
“We hope to build on this win as we are nearing tournament time,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said.
The Lady Warriors used a big start to cruise to the win.
Waunakee left little doubt about the outcome after a fantastic first half. The Warriors sprinted out to a 42-25 halftime lead.
“We opened the game playing really well,” Richter said. “Craig is a very talented team and we were able to hold them to 25 first-half points, while scoring 42 on the offensive end.”
The second half was much tighter, and the Cougars took one point off the final margin after outscoring Waunakee 22-21.
“In the second half, we were able to work on some things that will help us win games down the stretch,” Richter said. “We were able to run some longer possessions and get stops.”
The Lady Warriors had six players score at least seven points in the win.
“Offensively we were very balanced with three players scoring in double digits,” Richter said.
Ashley Sawicki led Waunakee with 12 points, while Kailee Meeker and Lauren Statz both finished with 11.
The Warriors got nine points from Lauren Meudt, while Ebba Harrison and Kylee Grabarski added eight and seven, respectively.
Claudia Fieiras paced Janesville Craig with 13 points, while Kate Huml chipped in 10.
Waunakee earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will face either fourth-seeded Oregon or fifth-seeded Middleton in a regional semifinal in Baraboo at 5:30 p.m. this Friday.
