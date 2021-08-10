Waunakee’s board of education decided this week to reinstate a mask mandate at 4K-12 buildings, following the recommendation of nearly 60 healthcare professionals in the district.
The decision came at an Aug. 9 school-board meeting, where members considered the COVID-19 protocols that should be in place for the 2021 fall semester. Superintendent Randy Guttenberg noted that a decision regarding face coverings would need to be reached by the end of their meeting, so that staff and students had clear understanding of their expectations come September.
Guttenberg said administrators had identified face-to-face instruction as a priority for the 2021-22 school year, and were committed to supporting students to the best of their ability.
Keeping them inside the classroom would be essential to doing that.
“Our intent and our goal, regardless of where your opinions are on masking or any of the other pieces, is to get kids in school and be teaching them five days a week. That’s No. 1 from my perspective,” Guttenberg said, “because that’s the place where we can teach them best and have the greatest impact on them.”
Guttenberg presented a list of procedures that administration had drafted for the upcoming school year, including the mitigation strategies that would be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Proposed mitigation efforts included physical distancing between staff and students, proper handwashing and sanitizing, and monitoring attendance and symptoms of staff and students.
Guttenberg said contact tracing would continue in the manner it’s currently being performed, and that unvaccinated individuals identified as a close contact would need to quarantine for 7-10 days.
Director Dave Boetcher asked how the district would determine whether a student was vaccinated.
“That would be part of our contact-tracing process,” Guttenberg said. “It’s a call to the parents, and a discussion with the parents. We had a situation this summer where that actually happened, and we had to do that follow-up. And then parents were able to articulate that status. Then we were able to determine who needed to be quarantined or not.”
Guttenberg also shared the results of a survey that had been sent to families earlier in the summer.
The survey asked families for their preference in regard to the mask policy that would be in place for their children’s classroom, as school officials considered the feasibility of cohorting students according to that preference.
District officials asked that the survey be returned by July 26.
“That was really a piece that was put forward to see if there was a way to navigate the world of parents wanting children to wear masks versus those who wanted it as optional, and how to navigate that,” Guttenberg said. “And I think the conversations we had the night that was discussed really revolved around whether that was a good thing to do, to separate kids that way.”
Guttenberg said although survey results showed that cohorting students by mask preference was logistically feasible, school administrators expressed concern about the effect it would have on their quality of education.
“This is a piece that we worked with our principals on and heard feedback on, very loud and clear, that this isn’t a good educational model,” Guttenberg said. “So from my perspective and the respect of my principals, who work very hard to do this and the staff who provide input on this before they leave for the summer, it certainly is an option to be able to do numerically. But I would not recommend it educationally.”
COVID-19 cases surged in the days after the survey was sent to families.
Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) issued new masking recommendations and guidelines for K-12 schools on July 27, the day after the survey was due, encouraging masks for everyone indoors. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) later updated its own guidelines for K-12 schools, recommending masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.
The change in the agencies’ recommendations essentially invalidated the survey results, as families were unaware of those recommendations at the time they completed the survey.
Guttenberg said he would nonetheless provide the results to those interested.
Guttenberg shared COVID data from the Department of Health Services (DHS) website that was specific to the Waunakee school district, as well, which can be found on the DHS website at https://data.dhsgis.wi.gov/datasets/wi-dhs::covid-19-data-by-school-district/explore?location=42.789344%2C-89.846591%2C8.64.
School-board president Joan Ensign then asked board members to share their thoughts about the district’s mask policy for fall semester.
While some board members expressed opposition to a mask requirement, with at least one board member questioning their effectiveness, director Dave Boetcher noted that 57 medical professionals in the area had signed their name to a public comment that had been submitted to the district’s medical advisory committee the week before.
The medical professionals urged school officials to make masks mandatory, citing a contagious variant of the virus that has been infecting younger and healthier patients.
“When you talk about the science,” Boetcher said, “to me, that is the science. At some point, when the people who work on it and have to work with patients every single day all tell you that in such a resounding voice, at some point, you got to listen to them.”
Boetcher made the motion that masks be required for everyone inside WCSD buildings, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those actively participating in co-curricular activities. The 4K facilities would be included. The motion passed by majority vote.
Guttenberg said the mask requirement will go into effect Monday, Aug. 16.
Other news
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board:
- heard an update from village president Chris Zellner and administrator Todd Schmidt regarding the village’s plan for the old library site. Schmidt said the village is likely a year away from moving into the library. However, the anticipated sale of village-owned property could expedite that process. Boetcher asked whether the village was still considering the food pantry as an occupant of the lower level; Zellner confirmed that that was still the plan.
- approved a draft schedule for upcoming community-engagement meetings. The first meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 27, and will focus on DEI efforts in the district.
- approved a testing-and-assessment schedule for the 2021-22 school year
- reviewed a progress-monitoring report on second-semester student achievement
- reappointed attorney Jon Anderson as the district’s expulsion officer for the next two years
- approved Dr. Bill Ranum as the district’s medical advisor for the 2021-22 school year
- approved the hiring of a 1.0 FTE bilingual teacher
- approved a DEI and goals committee recommendation to remove the Native American mural in the old high-school gymnasium.
- approved various staff changes, the annual-meeting agenda, and a short-term cashflow borrowing process