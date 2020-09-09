The Waunakee boys and girls cross country teams got their first look at what the 2020 season will look like last week. The Warriors hosted Sauk Prairie in a dual at Ripp Park on Sept. 3.

With restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runners were spread out across the course. Instead of everyone starting at the same time, runners were sent out one-by-one every 30 seconds.

Waunakee had mixed results in the season opener.

The Lady Warriors had a very strong showing out of the gate. They easily dispatched the Eagles 18-43.

The Waunakee boys had a close battle with Sauk Prairie, but came up short, 24-31.

The Lady Warriors had the top two runners in the dual. Kelsey King claimed first place with her time of 22 minutes, 20.6 seconds, while Anna Vanderhoef (22:31.2) was a close second.

The Warriors’ team score was closed out after Lila Branchaw (23:12.3), Jordyn Jarvi (23:14.3) and Malia Niles (23:24.3) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Waunakee also had Carla Schwitters (eighth, 23:46.7), Faith Ellickson (ninth, 23:57.0) and Charlise Smith (10th, 24:01.5) finish in the top 10.

Also running for the Lady Warriors was McKenna Hughey (11th, 24:15.1), Brinley Everson (13th, 24:36.9), Maecie Roghan (15th, 25:19.0), Valerie Cisewski (16th, 25:19.4), Georgia Rae Samuelson (17th, 25:22.0), Lauren Meudt (19th, 25:26.1), Polina Zvereva-Dedele (20th, 25:27.6), Madelyn McGuire (22nd, 25:43.0), Warren Ambord (25th, 26:13.3), Kyla Schmitt (26th, 26:17.2), Anna Englebert (29th, 27:15.0), Lucy Doll (30th, 27:34.0), Gabrielle McFadden (31st, 28:22.0), Cecilia Lemery (34th, 29:14.0), Sydney Radwin (35th, 29:31.0), RaeAnn Meinholz (36th, 29:33.0), Bailey Grau (37th, 30:23.0), Isabelle Hahn (41st, 31:52.0) and Robyn Ryan (42nd, 32:00.0).

Kassia Marquardt was the top runner for the Lady Eagles. She came in third place (23:06.4).

Adding to the team score for Sauk Prairie were Catherine Gregg (seventh, 23:42.6), Meadow Liedtke (12th, 24:20.6), Natalie Curtis (14th, 24:52.3) and Cassie Radl (18th, 25:22.1).

On the boys’ side, the Eagles swept the top three spots after great performances by Ritchie Wolff (18:34.2), Jack Boerger (18:42.6) and Dalton Zirbel (19:04.4).

Jay Dregney (eighth, 20:30.7) and Sam Beattie (10th, 21:06.6) were the final two scoring runners for Sauk Prairie.

Waunakee had the group of Andrew Regnier (18:18.8), Todd Niles (20:15.8), Alexander Korth (20:20.5) and Benjamin Willem (20:21.7) place fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, to keep the dual close.

Baylor Smith (20:43.6) was the final scoring runner for the Warriors. He came in ninth place.

Also representing Waunakee was Coleson Lincoln (11th, 21:12.8), Paul Busse (13th, 21:24.2), Carter Blackburn (14th, 21:25.2), Kyle Davis (15th, 21:40.8), Benjamin Korth (18th, 22:12.3), Aaron Hebblewhite (21st, 22:52.6), Braden Miller (22nd, 23:04.8), Nathaniel Bound (23rd, 23:05.9), Isaac Fliearman (24th, 23:29.5), Colin Dixon (25th, 23:56.6), Jonathan Kluck (27th, 24:03.0), Luke Chambers (29th, 24:20.0), Joshua Groene (30th, 24:22.8), Cade Reddington (32nd, 24:42.0), Ian Schroeder (33rd, 25:04.2), Jack Kashuk (35th, 26:05.9), Andrew Meintjes (36th, 26:10.0), Aaron Greiber (37th, 26:13.0), Isak Drangstveit (36th, 26:26.0), Cole Krudop (39th, 26:38.0), Samuel Busse (40th, 26:39.3), Logan Beem (41st, 26:53.0), Avner Fuhrman (42nd, 27:13.1), Levi Christian (46th, 27:55.0), Paul Burczyk (47th, 30:11.0), Nathan Tuschi (48th, 31:23.6) and Jack Lutz (49th, 32:01.0).

Waunakee will be back in action on Sept. 10. The Warriors will host Baraboo at Ripp Park at 4 p.m.

