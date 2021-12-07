Dane County officials have proposed a new landfill site in Madison, where they hope a sustainable business park will divert waste and create a more circular economy.
Yahara Hills Golf Course opened in 1968, with two 18-hole courses designed for casual players and experienced golfers alike. The course has hosted various tournaments throughout the years, and currently serves as Madison’s largest golf facility. The 451-acre property could soon undergo a change of use and ownership, however, following a recommendation that half the city-owned course be closed and interest from county officials in purchasing the land for waste-management purposes.
Madison’s golf task force recommended last year that the city eliminate 18 of the holes at Yahara Hills, citing financial losses and more than $20 million in projected maintenance costs.
Dane County Board Supervisor Dave Ripp said the county has had its eye on the property along Hwy. 12 for a new landfill ever since.
“It’s a great location that is right by the other landfill,” said Ripp, pointing to the existing Rodefeld Landfill located across the highway. “The people there are used to one; they’re used to getting their payments. And all the gas pipelines, things like that are right there.”
County officials announced plans to site a new landfill at the golf course less than a year and a half after the task force released its report, noting that even with a vertical expansion of the facility, Rodefeld will reach maximum capacity by 2030.
“If Dane County is unable to locate a new landfill site, local communities will have no option but to export their waste outside of the county,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi stated in a press release announcing the proposed project. “This would be financially and environmentally unsustainable, and would shift our waste burden onto others.”
The new landfill would include a “sustainability campus” that features an educational center, a composting site, a reuse facility and greater recycling capabilities than the current landfill has.
Officials said the goal is to be the most environmentally-friendly disposal facility in the state.
“The Sustainability Campus would serve as a hub for recreation, environmental education, renewable energy, and innovation of a circular economy,” Parisi stated. “It would provide the opportunity for the Dane County community to embrace a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.”
Board members have expressed general support for the project, Ripp said, but others are less than enthused about the loss of certain recreational facilities.
“We’ve gotten some e-mails from golfers who don’t want to lose the extra holes,” Ripp said, comparing it to opposition that occurs when a vacant residential lot is developed. “When somebody decides to build a house on it, the neighbors there are upset because that’s their kids’ playground. It’s the same thing really, (just with) more expensive toys.”
Dane County’s Public Works & Transportation Committee has scheduled an informational meeting about the project proposal, which will be presented by staff Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees have been asked to register in advance of the meeting, at https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=909052&GUID=C710012A-7569-4E70-8DDC-3B7774C240EE.