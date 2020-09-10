ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 9, 1920
Miss Mary Kessenich and William R. McCloskey were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here Tuesday morning.
Waunakee has increased by 97 in population in the last 20 years, from 443 in 1900 to 540 in 1920.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated twice by Sun Prairie on Sunday and Labor Day by scores of 12-9 and 10-3.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Deans announce the birth of a son in this village on Monday, Sept. 6.
Jack Dempsey knocked out Billy Misbe of St. Paul in three rounds at Benton Harbor, Mich., on Labor Day.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 10, 1925
Mr. and Mrs. Alois Endres, Town of Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, May 7.
Paul Meyer of Dane, 50, was killed instantly Monday morning by electricity while replacing an insulator on top of the substation.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn announce the birth of a son at their home on Monday, Aug. 31.
“Buddy,” son of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Lamboley, fractured his arm near the wrist when he fell out of bed.
Peter Miller Jr. left Tuesday for Pinono College where he is enrolled as a student.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 13, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Taylor are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Sept. 10.
Mrs. William T. Riley, 77, nee Annie Clarke, died at her home in Madison Wednesday after a long illness.
Miss Mary Ripp, 63, lifelong resident of this vicinity, died at her home here Sunday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. John Brownrigg of Dane announce the birth of a daughter at Methodist Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 2.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 14, 1950
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Cross Plains in the playoff opener Sunday by a score of 6-5.
Miss Donna Jean Cooke and David W. Voghts were united in marriage at the Lodi Methodist Church on Saturday.
The largest enrollment ever took place at the high school this year when 166 students reported. There were 151 students last year.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wagner announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Sept. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Spahn observed their silver wedding anniversary recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Hellenbrand announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 10.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 1, 1960
Main Street is sure in a “ripped up” condition at this time, and sometimes it’s hard to decide just where to go, either walking or driving.
A railroad crew is busy raising the tracks and getting ready to improve the crossing.
Many Waunakee people have been scanning the skies most every night to see if they can see the Echo crossing over.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 10, 1970
Ronald R. Endres, 18, Dane, was electrocuted Wednesday afternoon while working with the Endres Mfg. Co. on a project in Belleville.
Marshall Erdman appeared before the Village Board on whether the board would allow or approve the plastic plumbing pipe in the now condemned two-family dwelling on Verleen Street owned by Erdman Associates, before application from the State Board of Health, Plumbing Division, is acted on.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 11, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Kalscheur, Waunakee, are happy to announce the birth of a son on Sept. 2 at Madison General Hospital.
The Waunakee Warrior football team kicked off the 1980 campaign on a sour note, losing to Wisconsin Dells 10-0 last Friday night in a conference battle.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 13, 1990
The school board has picked a new plan for building more classroom space, a middle school across the athletic field from the high school.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Department agrees that it’s hazardous for young children in some parts of the village to walk to school, but most of that problem is being addressed with crossing guards. With that, the sheriff’s office dismissed the possibility that the Waunakee school district might get state money to pay for busing some in-town elementary students to school.
The Stanley Meffert family of Waunakee was recently honored for keeping a farm in the family for more than a century.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 2000
Visitors from the Netherlands stayed with Waunakee residents Marcus and Beverly Roelke and Sue and Steve Hansen through the Friendship Force program.
Brian Blanchard and David Karpe will face off in the primary election, both hoping to run against District Attorney Brian Brophy in the November election.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Lee Elver, general manager of Waunakee Utilities.
Penny and Bill Christianson of Waunakee announce the birth of a daughter, Hailey Rose.
Endres Manufacturing will celebrate its 75th year with a logo contest to kick off a year of community events.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 9, 2010
After an unsuccessful attempt to pass a four-question referendum in the April election, the Waunakee school board is moving forward with plans to have two referendum questions appear on the Nov. 2 ballot to address an expanding district tight for space.
Two Republican candidates are squaring off in the Sept. 14 primary with an eye toward running against incumbent Tammy Baldwin to represent Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.
Three Republicans are running for the opportunity to face incumbent 27th State Sen. Jon Erpenbach in this fall’s general election. The trio will square off in a Sept. 14 primary.
Supervisors voted 26-8 on Sept. 2 to approve $19,165,000 for general government, human services, conservation, public works, education and recreation and public safety project costs for the county’s capital budget.
‘I have goose bumps,’ said new Middle School principal Marcy Peters-Felice as she welcomed the seventh- and eighth-grade students back to school Sept. 1.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Lynn Mais, librarian at St. John’s.
To help restore native prairie vegetation to the historic Empire Prairie at Arlington, many hands are needed to gather seeds at Goose Pond Sanctuary in September and October.
The 2010 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Waunakee was a huge success due in part to the Waunakee community. With the support of local businesses, families and community organizations the Relay for Life of Waunakee was able to raise $99,000.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) is launching its annual Laundry Soap and Diaper Drive today with new local sponsor Alice.com, an online marketplace that delivers diapers, laundry soap and thousands of other household products to customers all over the U.S. with always free shipping.
A new analysis of how much states spend on school children shows Wisconsin is becoming more and more average, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.