In a recently released schedule by the Badger Conference, the Waunakee girls swim team will take part in seven duals over six weeks.
The Warriors moved their season from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Practices are set to start on Feb. 15, while duals will start Feb. 22.
On the opening night of the season, the Lady Warriors will swim in Milton.
Waunakee will host two duals in the second week of the season. They will compete with Stoughton on March 2 and Monroe on March 4.
The Lady Warriors will swim at long-time rival DeForest on March 8. Waunakee defeated the Norskies 101-69 last season.
The Warriors will also be on the road on March 16. They will compete in Lodi. Waunakee was a 127-43 winner over the Blue Devils last year.
In their final home dual of the season, Waunakee will host Monona Grove on March 22.
The Warriors will travel to McFarland for the regular-season finale on March 29.
All seven duals will start at 6 p.m.
The Warriors claimed their fifth straight Badger North Conference title last season. They finished with 475 team points to finish well ahead of second-place DeForest (375).
The Lady Warriors also won the Badger North Relay Meet last season.
Waunakee followed up the strong regular season by placing seventh at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional.
The Warriors placed 29th at the state meet with nine team points.
Waunakee will have to replace graduated senior Abi Schmeiser, who highlighted last season by scoring points into events at the state meet. She was 12th in the 200 individual medley and 13th in the 100 butterfly.
The Warriors will be led this season by senior Ella Graf, junior Makenzie Wallace and sophomore Grace Blitz. The trio all swam in the state meet last year.
