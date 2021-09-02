ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 15, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. John P. Kalscheur announce the birth of a daughter born Tuesday, Sept. 13.
A. Laube of Dane is building a large addition to his garage to be used for a dance hall and movie show house.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Hans of Chicago announce the birth of a son recently.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 16, 1926
S.E. Blake has purchased the Aubrey Buhlman residence in this village and will occupy the same soon.
The heavy rain Tuesday raised the water level of Lake Mendota an inch. About .83 of an inch fell during the heaviest part of the rain.
Vernon Bacon had his tonsils and adenoids removed.
Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Anderson were the proud parents of a son born on Sept. 5.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 12, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Connor announce the birth of a son at the Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Henry Lamberty has purchased the Bernards Estate Home on Grant Street, now occupied by the Herbert Miller family.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Gier observed their golden wedding on Monday of last week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 13, 1951
The Civic Club baseball team won the Central Section championship for the fourth consecutive year.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Miller attended the 25th anniversary celebration of IGA at New York for several days.
Mrs. Anna O’Malley, 89, died at her home in Madison Tuesday after a short illness.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 1961
At the Village Board meeting held Tuesday evening, a resolution to grant the Natural Gas Franchise to Madison Gas and Electric was adopted unanimously.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoepp, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Sept. 1.
Mrs. Charles Juris, 62, of Madison, who is well known in the Waunakee area, died Thursday at a Madison hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 16, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Wagner, Waunakee, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The bid of Endres, Inc., Waunakee, was accepted by the Village Board at a special meeting held last Monday evening to install sanitary sewer, water main and street grading for the extension of South Street. Endres’ bid was for $4,136.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 10, 1981
Mrs. Nathan (Sandra) Stoll, 38, of Waunakee, died Sept. 7 at Madison General Hospital after a brief illness.
Construction is under way on the 7,000 square-foot combination garage and warehouse for the Waunakee Water and Light commission. The building is located on Klein Drive, north of Hwy. 19, and will cost the utility about $152,000.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 5, 1991
Russ Meyer of Madison presented details about a proposed Waunarest Motel, which would be located on the Raemisch property along Hwy. 19 east of Waunakee.
The Waunakee Telephone Company’s plans to increase rates in October have inspired a petition drive aimed at getting the rate structure reviewed by the Public Service Commission.
New teachers for the Waunakee School District this year are Tom Ensign, high school math; Cynthia Larson, elementary and middle school music; David Meixelsperger, grade 6; Laurie Meixelsperger, grade 3; Todd Hanneman, middle school learning disabilities; Christine Corrado-Knutson, high school Spanish; David Wirth, grade 5; and Mary Geschke, elementary school educable mentally retarded.
Hensen Builders is the champion of the Co-Ed League in the Waunakee Slowpitch Softball program. The team includes Karen Reid, Kelly Adler, Linda Acker, Ann Johnson, Tom Reid, Ron Acker, Lamar Johnson, Ron Haag, Dean Meier, Troy Acker, Doug Adler, Rhonda Acker and Lois Gilbertson.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 6, 2001
The former Stokely USA site could work for a community/senior center as well as senior housing or an aquatic center, an architect has found.
Waunakee resident Mitch Hamele returned from a 3 ½ month trip to Nicaragua where he worked in a clinic treating some of that country’s poorest residents.
The City of Middleton’s Dog Exercise Area opened last month just off of Hwy. Q south of Hwy. K.
This week’s Tribune Profile fetures Mike Gallardo, assistant director of lab animal resources at the UW-Madison.
Janet Curley and Jodi Siehoff are new faculty members of St. John’s School.
The 2001 Waunakee Warriors made their home field debut Friday, rolling to a 41-0 victory over Sparta.
Verona’s Home Talent team knocked off Waunakee 4-0 during the playoffs Sunday.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 8, 2011
A proposal for an upscale apartment complex on Hogan Road has prompted discussion of a master plan for Waunakee’s southeast side.
A 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Sept. 1 after he allegedly had a gun in his Verleen Avenue driveway near Prairie Elementary School, temporarily putting the school on lockdown.
It may only be September, but area residents are gearing up for the ninth annual Dane Oktoberfest this weekend.
While Waunakee students returned to school last week, several parents will soon return to class, too. A number of parents in the district attend the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s English Group, a free class for non-native English speakers looking to improve their language skills.
After a bit of verbal sparring regarding the county’s 2011 and 2012 budgets, the Dane County Board of Supervisors authorized the purchase of property at Donald County Farms, Inc. for more than $520,000.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Sue Waldner, owner of Little Starz Preschool in Waunakee.