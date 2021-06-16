After a near perfect regular-season, which saw them easily win the Badger North Conference, the Waunakee boys tennis team entered the WIAA Division 1 postseason with high hopes.
The Warriors had a great showing at the Baraboo Subsectional on June 7. They finished with 24 points to tie Middleton for the first place.
Waunakee had three singles players and all three doubles teams advance to the sectional.
The Warriors picked up 12 more points at the Oconomowoc Sectional to finish in third place with 30 points.
Middleton claimed the sectional title with 50 points, followed by Arrowhead (36), Waunakee, Hamilton (26), Oconomowoc (23), Hartford (13), Reedsburg (10), Kettle Moraine (seven), Baraboo (six), Portage (six), DeForest (four), Pewaukee (four), Sauk Prairie (two) and Madison East (zero).
The sectional proved to be tough as Tyler Nelson was the only Warrior to advance to state. He was the runner-up at No. 1 singles to advance for the second time in his career.
Nelson got going with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of DeForest’s Edwin Sommers at the subsectonal. He then opened the sectional with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Pewaukee’s William Castillo.
In the semifinals, Nelson took care of Hartford’s Aaron Hoffmann 6-1, 6-0.
Nelson ran out of luck in the finals against Middleton Koji Heineman, who claimed the sectional crown by default.
Nelson improved to 15-3 this season with the second-place finish.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament will be held at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire June 17-19.
Nelson has earned the No. 8 seed at the state tournament and received a bye in the first round. He will face either Calvin Moore (14-8) of Hamilton or Kallin Davies (27-2) of Mukwonago in the second round.
“Tyler has had a good season playing some tough competition around the state,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “Getting the eighth seed and a first round bye is nice for Tyler in technically his second year of high school tennis. He was the ninth seed his freshman year. I’m excited to see what he can do this year at the state tournament, there are a lot of good players in the draw so some of these unseeded players are very, very dangerous to see. Tyler is a smart player so he will just take it one match and one point at a time, and give it his all.”
Caden Collins finished in fourth place at No. 2 singles. He lost 6-2, 6-2 to Arrowhead’s Noah Long in the third-place match.
Waunakee No. 3 singles player Levi Christian finished in second place at the sectional. He fell 6-1, 6-1 to Middleton’s Jonathan Kim in the championship match.
The Warriors’ No. 4 singles player Hayden Liu also finished in fourth place. He was tripped up 6-1, 6-0 by Arrowhead’s Jackson Brunner.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher advanced out of the subsectional, but fell 6-3, 6-2 to Sussex Hamilton’s Bruce Hoff and Joe Pellechia in the quarterfinals of the sectional.
At No. 2 doubles, the Warriors’ Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor finished in fourth place. They dropped their final match to Oconomowoc’s Alex Gall and Tommy Huelhorst 6-2, 6-1.
George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth finished things off at No. 3 doubles with a fourth-place finish. They lost 6-2, 6-4 to Oconomowoc’s Bradyn Rohde and Jackson Kozinski in the last round.