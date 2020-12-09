The Waunakee boys and girls cross country teams were able to run their way through a strange 2020 season and enjoy success along the way.
“I would say our season was both successful and very challenging on many different fronts,” Warrior coach Heather Raffel said. “We went from not being sure if we would even have a season to being able to send a team to the state meet. It was also a season where being creative and being able to make adjustments on the fly was almost a daily requirement. I sincerely want to thank our community supporters, BOE, parents, boosters, and our athletic office for their continued support and helping us bring this season to fruition for our athletes.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Warriors to make changes in their schedule and format of meets this season. Their regular-season schedule was predominantly home duals.
“I will remember how much the sport of cross country changed for us during this season,” Raffel said. “Part of the excitement that comes from being in this sport is competing against other athletes, pushing each other over challenging courses, and seeing the individual and team improvement throughout the season. This fall, it was a diluted experience given how our meets and races had to be structured. However, this change required our athletes to focus more on pushing themselves individually and become even more mentally tough in the process.
“It was really great to see the enthusiasm coming from our team this year,” she added. “There was a different level of appreciation I think from the fact that they had an outlet every morning to come to. There was excitement and positive attitudes in every practice. We had athletes from other sports give ours a try and having those kids on our team and seeing them experience a race for the first time, albeit a different version, was a lot of fun as well.”
The Warriors also changed their practice scheduled.
“We moved our practices to early morning before much of Waunakee was up and moving,” Raffel said. “The sunrises this fall were stunning, and we were gifted with a lot of them. I think all of our kids appreciated that window of time within our morning practices where they had time with each other. This sport is a very social one where many of our kids develop lifelong relationships with one another and there were lots of chats about how things were going out there. We also heard a lot about how tough that AP Biology class was.”
The Lady Warriors were a perfect 4-0 in duals during the regular season. They earned lopsided victories over Sauk Prairie (18-43), Baraboo (18-45), Edgewood (15-48) and Deerfield/Cambridge (15-50). They also placed second at the Deerfield/Cambridge Quadrangular.
“The quad meet we had at Deerfield-Cambridge was a highlight this season,” Raffel said. “It was a meet that felt almost like an old school cross country meet. It was a tough course — hilly, with dirt, trees, and roots. Many of the courses we run on, in a modern sense, are golf courses or flat racetracks so giving them this experience was a plus. We saw a lot of smiles after that meet.”
The Waunakee boys scored wins over Baraboo (23-34), Edgewood (26-31) and Deerfield/Cambridge (24-33), but they lost to Sauk Prairie (24-31). The Warriors were fourth at the Deerfield/Cambridge Quadrangular.
The Lady Warriors claimed the title at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest Subsectional by seven points, 60-67, over Beaver Dam. The Waunakee boys came in fifth.
The Lady Warriors then earned just their second trip to state as a team after placing second at the Portage Sectional. Lila Branchaw, Charlise Smith, Carla Schwitters, Brinley Everson, Malia Niles, Darya Pronina and McKenna Hughey had a score of 74 to edge out Holmen by a point for second place.
“While our subsectional race was a great win for our girls, the Sectional became a very different race for us,” Raffel said. “Between the qualifying races, we learned that our regular 1-2-3 scorers would not be able to run at the Sectional. For most teams, that would be an automatic knock out from contention. But over the last 7-8 years, we’ve developed a lot of depth on our team which we were able to pull upon for that second race. What we saw in Wyocena was each of our girls stepping up and rising to the occasion. Each one of them pushing each other to knock off challengers and giving the absolute best they had. It truly was an amazing experience to see unfold as a coach. It was, unmistakably, a team effort and achievement.”
At the state meet at Arrowhead, Kelsey King, Branchaw, Smith, Schwitters, Jordyn Jarvi, Everson and Hughey came in 12th place.
Both Warriors squads were led by a strong senior group. The Lady Warriors were led by Valerie Cisewski, Sarah Bova, Bailey Grau, Hughey, Cecilia Lemery, Sydnee Neitzel, Darya Pronina, Sydney Radwin, Syndra Robertson, Robyn Ryan, Kyla Schmitt and Anna Vanderhoef, while the boys team got leadership from Paul Busse, Kyle Davis, Isaac Flierman, Alexander Korth, Coleson Lincoln and Cade Reddington.
“I am so glad that we were able to patch together a season for our seniors,” Raffel said. “The past several months have been very difficult for all of our kids, but they have proven to be, and will always be, a resilient bunch. The relationships they have built with one another are very strong. We have diverse interests on our team with so many different future career paths. They are mentally-tough, forward thinkers, and goal diggers, and I know they will do great things beyond WHS. This experience for them will be a reminder that with a positive mindset and working hard through challenges, they can persevere in tough times. A great life lesson for sure.”
Raffel is already looking forward to next season, as the Warriors will compete in the new-look Badger Conference.
“We are moving to a new conference make up for 2021 so that has some bearing on where I would place our teams from a conference perspective,” Raffel said. “We will be going after wins for sure and I feel that we have the athletes who can do it with consistent offseason training and staying healthy. This year, our team goals morphed due to COVID. Next fall, I see us going after that same list, but having a little bit more of a push for offseason training. Our boys team is going to be heavy with upperclassmen. There is no doubt that our girls team will be exceptionally strong going into 2021. We will lose just four seniors from our top 15, so our depth will be pretty solid for next season and beyond.”
