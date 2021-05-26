The Waunakee girls soccer team ran its win streak to eight games after three impressive defensive efforts last week. The Warriors earned shutouts against Mount Horeb, Portage-Poynette and Verona.
Waunakee kicked off the week with a 2-0 victory over visiting Mount Horeb on May 18.
The Warriors then throttled host Portage-Poynette 10-0 on May 20.
“Lots of players contributed to our success and the scoring sheet tonight,” Waunakee coach Ben Voss said. “A team effort for sure in finding the net.”
The wins over the Vikings and United pushed Waunakee to 4-0 in the Badger North Conference. They are tied with Sauk Prairie for first place.
The Warriors closed the week with a 1-0 win over visiting Verona last Friday.
“Our team found a way to win,” Voss said. “We challenged them at halftime with a few adjustments and it helped us keep the 1-0 lead for the win. This group continues to work hard every day we are together and our coaching staff is blessed to spend time with an amazing group of kids. We love this team and how they bring the right attitude and work ethic to everything they do.”
Waunakee is 8-1 overall this spring.
The Warriors will host Monona Grove at 7 p.m. on May 27 before traveling to Oconomowoc for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday.
Waunakee 2
Mount Horeb 0
Waunakee scored a goal in each half to knock off Mount Horeb.
The only goal of the first half came less than two minutes before halftime. Lauren Meudt scored off an assist by Alyssa Thomas.
Thomas added an unassisted goal during the 81st minute.
Waunakee 10
Portage-Poynette 0
The Warriors set the tone with six goals in the first half against the United.
Waunakee got on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal by Mckenna Nachreiner 10 minutes, 42 seconds into the contest.
Lauren Meudt scored six minutes later off an assist by Nachreiner.
The lead grew to 3-0 at the 23:!0 mark with a goal by Mckenna Hughey. Emma Piette had the assist.
The Warriors’ Grace Ellickson then scored off an assist by Elsa Stedman to increase the advantage to 4-0.
Two minutes later, Waunakee’s Alyssa Thomas put the ball in the net. Kaya Meyers had the assist.
The Warriors closed the first half with a goal by Lauren Clark. Thomas has the assist.
Waunakee added to its lead a minute into the second half with a goal by Faith Ellickson. Lauren Meudt earned the assist.
Meudt had another assist on a goal by Hughey two minutes later.
The Warriors closed out their scoring with unassisted goals by Grace and Faith Ellickson.
Waunakee goalie Emily Whyte had to make just one save to preserve the shut out.
Waunakee 1
Verona 0
Waunakee earned its fifth shutout of the season against Verona.
The game’s only goal came 13 minutes in. Meudt scored off an assist by Lauryn Nachreiner.
Emily Whyte finished with four saves.