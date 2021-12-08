Westport officials have decided to allocate approximately $350,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward a watermain extension that will allow for uninterrupted service to residents during repairs.
Utility, Finance & Information Systems Manager Bob Anderson said in a recent memo to staff that the extension from Mary Lake to Willow Road will create a connection between the two halves of Westport’s water system, allowing water to be routed from either direction. The loop should ensure that households south of the water tower remain serviced by the system when emergency repairs take place.
“I have been trying to figure out a way to get this line installed for about 15 years,” Anderson said. “Since there are only (three) properties along the route of the proposed extension, there has not been a good way to fund the project other than either raising the water rates or taking it from property taxes. The ARPA funding will allow this project to go forward and not have a negative tax impact on anyone.”
Congress approved the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021, earmarking $130.2 billion for local governments as they navigate challenging expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westport was informed this summer that it would receive approximately $440,000.
Town supervisors considered potential uses of the funds this week, including a watermain extension in the south part of the township and contributions to two local nonprofit organizations.
“The town needs to make the Mary Lake to Willow Road water main extension the top priority,” Anderson said, acknowledging that the project would require the majority of the town’s ARPA funds. “But the need for the extension can not be put off any longer.”
Anderson noted that the water system was 27 years old, and due to acidic soils in the water table, bolts had begun to rust and break along the line servicing the town’s southernmost residents.
Westport has been fortunate thus far in that repairs have taken a relatively short amount of time to complete, he said. However, valves buried deeper underground would require a much longer time to repair “when they do break.”
Supervisor John Cuccia questioned whether the water project would be an appropriate use of ARPA funds.
“ARPA is to help people that really, truly need help. This helps us financially, really heavily. It helps us a lot. It’s a great opportunity to find funding and do something that we really need to do. That’s legal; that’s fine. I get all that,” Cuccia said. “I’m just trying to think in terms of the biggest band and empathetic use of funding.”
Town administrator, clerk and attorney Tom Wilson noted that water and sewer investments were an eligible use of ARPA funds and that the extension would serve all residents living south of the water tower. Wilson described it as “a big missing link” in the town’s water system.
Chair Dean Grosskopf added that using ARPA funds to cover the project would provide relief to taxpayers.
“We’re going to have to build that. So if we don’t pay for it this way,” Grosskopf said, “then everybody’s going to have to participate (in funding the project).”
Supervisors ultimately approved the project, as well as contributions to the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) and the Waunakee Ecumenical Board. Both organizations requested assistance and will be allocated $10,000 in the coming year.
Board members agreed to consider use of the remaining $70,000 in ARPA funds at a later date.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the town board:
- Approved a sewer-rate increase of $20 per year. The rate for 2022 has been set at $260.