The Waunakee girls golf team continued its impressive start to the 2020 season with a dominating performance against host Madison Edgewood at Maple Bluff Country Club on Aug. 31.
The Lady Warriors easily defeated the Crusaders 345-384.
Leading the charge for the Warriors was Sydney Grimm. She fired a 9-over par 84, thanks in part to a 41 on the front nine holes.
Aly Kinzel and Izzi Stricker gave Waunakee comfortable lead after both came away with an 86. Stricker shot an impressive 39 on the front nine, while Kinzel matched the effort on the back nine.
Natalie Hoege also broke 90 for the Lady Warriors. She had a 43 on the front nine holes on her way to an 89 for the round.
Jordan Shipshock also golfed for the Warriors. But her 91 did not factor into the team score.
Caitlyn Hagenbarth led the way for Edgewood with a 90, while teammate Grace Jaeger fired a 91.
Sarah Nakada came away with a 97 for the Crusaders, while Jacklyn Thao closed out the team score with a 106. Teammate Alyssa Thao earned a 108 for her round.
Waunakee had three junior varsity players compete at the event, including Gabby Ziegler (90), Alli Lenling (97) and Emily Humphrey (103).
The Lady Warriors will be at home for its next three duals. They will host Baraboo (Sept. 10, 4 p.m.), Lakeside Lutheran (Sept. 14, 3 p.m.) and Edgewood (Sept. 17) at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
