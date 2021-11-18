Westport residents should see only a minor increase in the town’s portion of property taxes next year, according to a 2022 budget and tax levy approved by supervisors at special board meeting last week.
The $4.8 million budget has called for increased spending in several areas including public safety, debt service, general government expenses and public works. Road and highway expenditures have accounted for the largest portion of those expenditures at $2,148,745.
Utility, Finance & Information Systems Manager Bob Anderson said funding for the road work will come from two main sources.
“We’re levying for part of it,” Anderson said. “But we’re borrowing to supplement it, to get done what we want to get done with the road projects.”
Road improvements have been a priority for the town the past several years, and planning documents show that 2022 is no different.
Anderson said the township will borrow $1.5 million next year to cover the scope of work that officials have proposed in their multiyear road-improvement plan. That borrowing should have minimal effect on the tax levy, though, due to a refinancing package recently approved by town supervisors.
The town has rolled the total amount of debt from the past three years and its borrowing for 2022 into a single loan through Monona Bank. The interest rate for the $4.9 million loan has been fixed at 0.985 percent, for 10 years.
“I really am proud of that,” town chair Dean Grosskopf said about the financing. “It’s allowed us to shine (financially), and I appreciate that.”
Anderson said next year’s principal payment toward the loan will be $902,000. Interest should cost only $30,355. That’s approximately 47 percent less than the interest paid on what was a significantly smaller loan in 2021.
Police, Fire and EMS costs have gone up in 2022 as well.
According to a budget worksheet for next year, contracted law enforcement could cost the town $90,000. Waunakee Fire service has been projected at $195,000 and Middleton Fire service at $100,000.
To cover those expenses, the town’s tax levy for 2022 has been set at $2.28 million – an increase of 4.82 percent from the current fiscal year. That increase should be almost indiscernible to town residents, however, as it will be spread among a tax base with an estimated $1 billion in property value.
Anderson said the mill rate for next year will be approximately $1.95 per thousand dollars of assessed value. A home valued at $350,000 would have a town tax of $682.91.
That’s $4.81 more than in 2021.
Supervisor Ken Sipsma said the increase is “exceedingly minimal,” considering the additional borrowing and road work that the town has proposed to do next year.
“It’s a really good budget,” Sipsma said. “And I think we’re doing a really good job, in particular, with being able to borrow money at dirt-cheap (rates) – almost nothing – and being able to fix up the roads. There’s really nothing that we could have done better.”
Residents with questions about their 2022 taxes can contact Anderson at (608) 849-4372, ext. 214, or via e-mail at banderson@townofwestport.org.