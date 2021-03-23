The Waunakee prep volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way on March 18. The Warriors celebrated their first home match since Oct. 26 of 2019 with a 3-0 shutout of visiting Stoughton.
The match marked the first indoor sports event at Waunakee in over a year.
The win pushed the Lady Warriors to 4-1 on the year.
Waunakee kept momentum from start to finish against the Vikings, starting with a strong Game 1.
The Warriors set the tone for the night with a 25-16 victory in the first game.
The Lady Warriors were just as dominant in Game 2 and rolled to a 25-15 win.
The third game was a little more competitive, but Waunakee still came out on top, 25-20, to complete the sweep.
No individual stats were available for the Warriors.
Olivia Anderson and Annie Tangeman led Stoughton with five kills apiece, while Ava Perkins recorded a team-high nine assists.
Amelia Albers paced the Vikings on defense with 13 digs.
The Lady Warriors will be on the road on March 25 in Beaver Dam before returning home to host DeForest (March 30) and Monroe (April 6). All three matches will start at 7 p.m.
Waunakee will close out the abbreviated alternate spring season at Monona Grove at 7 p.m. on April 8.
