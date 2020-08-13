ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 12, 1920
Mathias Karls, 75, died suddenly Friday evening at his home in this village.
James F. Taylor celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, Aug. 6.
Mrs. Eliza Williamson, 73, died suddenly at the home of her daughter at Madison on Sunday.
John E. Klingelhofer and Fred G. Schunk are now occupying their new residences on Second Street.
The Endres Brothers of Springfield are doing a nice business in their new garage.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 13, 1925
Miss Mary Hogan, 59, died at the home of her brother, Rev. James Hogan, at Stevens Point Thursday.
The Waunakee Canning Co. expects to start packing Golden Bantom corn on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Falkenstein of Windsor announce the birth of a son on Aug. 4.
Edward John Murphy, 66, died at his home in the Town of Westport Wednesday morning.
Norman Cook returned to his post aboard the battleship Arizona after enjoying a 40-day leave at Waunakee.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
August 15, 1940
Miss Helen Whiting and George W. Smith were united in marriage at Pilgrim Congregational Church, Madison, on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Meier announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The Nick Miller barn at Springfield Corners was completely destroyed by fire Sunday evening.
The Waunakee Sportsmen’s Club released 316 pheasants Friday of last week. George Manthy has charge of raising the birds.
In Rosenberg’s Weekend Specials advertisement, we noticed the following prices: sugar, 10lbs., 52 cents; coffee, lb., 27 cents; hams, lb., 19 cents.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 16, 1945
Chief George Manthy, who has assumed police duties in Waunakee for the past 12 years, has resigned effective Sept. 1.
Albert Corcoran arrived home Monday night after receiving an honorable discharge at Fort Sheridan on the point system.
Miss Mary Schwoegler and 1st Lt. J. Robert Maney were united in marriage at Gesu Catholic Church in Miami, Fla., July 23.
Staff Sgt. Joseph R. (Russ) Hogan received an honorable discharge at Camp McCoy and arrived home on Sunday.
Miss Dolores Midthun and Nordeen Offerdahl were united in marriage in the Norway Grove Church on Sunday.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Dane 5-1 Sunday. Tony Ziegler hurled a 7-hit game.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 17, 1950
George A. Kane, 37, Madison, was killed Thursday afternoon when his car hit the side of a C&O N.W. passenger train at the O’Malley crossing.
Thieves broke into the Orlo Chambers’ home while he was away on a trip and took $160.
Miss Catherine Worringer, 71, died at her home here Sunday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Baltes announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 11, 1960
Lawson W. Brereton, 93, rural Lodi, a former member of the Dane County Board for 20 years, died Sunday at his home after a short illness.
The Schalles Bakery, under the management of Glenn Friese, will be open for business starting Friday, Aug. 12.
The Fritz Construction Co. of Madison is making fairly good headway with the new St. John School addition.
A picnic dinner was held at the park on Friday in honor of Sister M. Georgeann, C.S.A., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Roudebush, and Sister M. Ruth Marie, C.S.A. Georgeann will teach sixth grade.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 13, 1970
Ray Endres of Rt. 1, Dane, figures he must have a record with the corn he planted just 60 days ago. It has surpassed the 100-inch mark in height.
Waunakee Home Talent Team topped Sauk Prairie 10-9 in a 16-inning thriller. Tom Bradley and Dave Diericks, pitchers, allowed only two runs to opposing Sauk in 12 innings.
Sister Graceann, C.S.A. (Joanne), daughter of Herman Feldbruegge, will make her final profession of perpetual vows in the congregation of Saint Agnes, Fond du Lac, on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Six Waunakee students have been selected for the Resident Assistant staff at Whitewater State University for the 1970-71 academic year. Staff members include Gail Behnke, Carol Kalscheur, Eileen Meffert, Kathleen Meffert, Marvin Ripp and Elaine Ripp.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 14, 1980
Ralph A. Rottier, with Germania Dairy Automation, Inc., Waunakee, was promoted to general manager.
Shelley Jean Jansen and Daniel Richard Washa exchanged double-ring wedding vows Saturday, July 19, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Roudebush are proud to announce the birth of their son born on Aug. 9 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 16, 1990
Chris Breunig is the new principal at Waunakee Elementary School this year.
The Waunakee Area EMS is holding its first fundraiser in 11 years of service to raise the $17,000 to buy two defibrillators.
Effective July 1 of this year, the Wisconsin Legislature passed a law which prohibits smoking on school grounds – inside buildings and outside. That means smoking is not allowed by law at any of the outdoor school sporting events on school grounds.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 10, 2000
Sandra Grawe is the new principal at St. John’s School. She has more than 20 years of teaching and administrative experience, most recently as principal at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Ashton.
The Waunakee Village Board appears poised to set up a stormwater utility to fund drainage improvements although board members have not yet decided whether tax-exempt properties like schools will be excluded.
The Town of Westport’s newly formed historic preservation committee is looking for input from area residents on potential historic sites.
Bruce and Diane Miller are rejoicing over the birth of their son, Hudson Norbert, on Aug. 2.
Several members of the Ashton Go-Getters 4-H club earned trophies at the Dane County Fair, including Amanda Schmid, Carlie Wagner, Lori Spahn, Tracy Meinholz, Stephanie Meier, Jennifer Hach, Elizabeth Fassbender, Sarah Ripp and Eric Meinholz.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 19, 2010
Members of Waunakee’s and Westport’s Joint Plan Commission offered cautious encouragement for a mixed-use development plan at Hwy. Q and Woodland Drive at their meeting last week.
By a 4-0 vote, the Westport town board approved a local referendum for the November ballot on whether the Regional Transit Authority should institute a half-cent sales tax to fund commuter rail. in the county.
