ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 12, 1922
Von Swiveler Orange (Duke for short), pet Airedale dog owned by “Rags” Leo Wulfing, died last Friday.
John C. Kuehn, 71, died at his home in Madison on Dec. 31. He was well-known in this vicinity.
Raphael Koltes is a patient at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee had one of the warmest days in history for December when the mercury reached a high of 40 degrees.
Math Helt Jr. has moved into the Frank Raemisch farm in the Town of Vienna.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 13, 1927
The new fire engine was given a severe test. It threw a one-inch stream through 250 feet of hose a distance of 140 feet.
Mrs. Frank Schwenn fell on the icy sidewalk and fractured her ankle Tuesday afternoon.
Rosenberg & Gerson are conducting a January clearance sale to make room for the spring line of goods.
The Waunakee Nite Hawk orchestra will broadcast over station WIBU Monday night. H.R. Burr will do the announcement.
The snowfall and high winds Sunday afternoon and evening left highways in bad condition.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 9, 1947
There are some large crowds skating at the skating rink. Tuesday evening, there were from 50 to 75 skaters on the ice.
Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Miss Wanda Nelson and James Nelson of Madison were married today (Thursday) Jan. 9 at Denver, Colo.
Mr. and Mrs. James Mickey announce the birth of a daughter, Linda Ann, at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 23.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 10, 1952
Mrs. Janice Gee and Albert H. Fleiner were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Church.
John Dresen Sr., 70, lifelong Martinsville resident, died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Joseph Miller has purchased the stock of Miller’s Cash Store at Dane from his father, P.B. Miller.
Greg Adler made the headlines the other day when he bowled games of 255, 236, and 211 for a 702 National Honor Count.
Mrs. Adena Mabie of Lodi has opened a beauty salon in the Waunakee State Bank building.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 1962
In the first seven games of the season, the Warriors have emerged undefeated. They have scored 466 points to their opponents’ 360.
Lake Mendota is frozen over and is now safe for ice fishermen who are reporting some very nice perch catches.
Mr. and Mrs. Edmund J. Johnson, Madison, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Mrs. Johnson is the former Elaine Hein.
Billy Caucutt will celebrate his 12th birthday Jan. 6.
Gerald W. Dahmen is opening a plumbing and heating business in Waunakee which is now in operation.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 13, 1972
Nearly two years have gone by since a small group of men met to discuss the possibility and feasibility of building a nursing home in Waunakee. They are planning 50 bed nursing and 30 retirement units.
Waunakee police are looking for a cat which bit 7-year-old Wendy Koltes last Saturday night when she tried to stop two cats from fighting in back of her home on Grant Street.
Mrs. Gertrude Corcoran, 83, died at her home on Jan. 7, 1972, after an apparent heart attack. Gertrude Helt was born in the Town of Westport and was a lifelong area resident.
Roy Ripp, 33, was honored last Tuesday night by the Madison Jaycees at the Heritage House where he was named the Madison area’s Outstanding Young Farmer. At 36, brother Jerry was one year over the age limit to qualify in sharing the honor.
Kent Adler and Tim Joseph, Waunakee, are members of the varsity basketball team at Madison Area Technical College.
Jeanne Raemisch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Raemisch, 300 Fourth St., is among 39 students participating in the next “Semester in Britain” program sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 7, 1982
About eight inches of snow fell Monday, bringing the total to 15 inches now on the ground.
Joe and Loretta Karls announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kristie, to Tony Ayers, son of Roy and Lorraine Ayers of Ridgeway.
Eric Nagle was named to the honor roll for the first trimester at Wayland Academy at Beaver Dam, where he is a senior.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Smith, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born on Dec. 28, at Methodist Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wagner announce the birth of a son born on Dec. 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
William J. Wagner, age 86, formerly of Middleton, died on Sunday, Dec. 27 at a local nursing home after an extended illness.
Barb Dorn recorded a 621 series for Lodi Bowl in the Ladies Suburban League with games of 241, 182 and 198.
Thomas F. Raemisch, president of F.C. Raemisch and Son Inc., has been elected treasurer of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, a nonprofit statewide organization whose primary goal is to accumulate and distribute information about the state’s transportation system.
Waunakee police officers will no longer answer calls outside the village unless they receive specific requests from the Dane County dispatcher.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 2, 1992
Looking back on the second half of 1991, the Tribune recalls a storm that left corn fields stripped to waste, the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the construction of a new middle school.
James Gunnelson, who was convicted of raping a woman while serving as a part-time Waunakee police officer, will not get a new trial.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Miles Turner, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.
Randy and Roseanne Haag are proud to announce the birth of their son, Alex Joseph. He was born on Dec. 18 at Meriter Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 ½ inches long.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team emerged champion of the Whitewater tournament played over Friday and Saturday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 3, 2002
After Sept. 11, Waunakee-area residents joined the rest of the U.S. in pulling together to do what we could to ease the suffering of terror victims and survivors.
Last year, Eric Zett, a sixth-grader at Waunakee Intermediate School, spent more than 50 of his noon recesses catching up on homework that he neglected to do at home. “Last year, I had bad grades. I’ve changed. I have the courage to do homework,” Eric said. He is one of 12 students enrolled in that school’s Horizons program, and this year, his grades have improved.
The sixth-grade Horizons began last year after the school district received a two-year $100,000 AODA grant. By next year that grant money will be depleted, and school board members will have to decide whether to continue funding it at $50,000 per year.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Greg Barman, an engineer on high-profile projects.
The Warrior hockey team was upended by the Middleton Cardinals 1-0 Friday night in a non-conference game at the Capitol Ice Arena.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 5, 2012
As the year 2011 marched on in the Waunakee area, local governments got a clearer picture of how state cuts would affect their own budgets. New school district initiatives also came to fruition as the school year began.
The economy, though showing signs of growth particularly with the holiday season, has continued to be sluggish since its collapse in 2008, particularly when it comes to new construction. But in Waunakee, however, the growing hasn’t stopped. The village issued 53 building permits for single-family home construction in the last year.
As the year comes to a conclusion, Dane County has seen many changes. It became the center of national attention when protestors swarmed the Capitol to object measures issued by Gov. Scott Walker, the county’s health and human services budget took major hits, concealed carry was passed and Joe Parisi became the new county executive.
Public Health-Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) issued an advisory on Dec. 27 to healthcare providers in Dane County regarding measures to minimize the spread of pertussis (whooping cough). According to the health department, in the advisory, PHMDC urges clinicians to consider testing any patient with pertussis symptoms and begin treatment immediately.
Warm temperatures and little snowfall are hurting ski hills across Wisconsin, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Foreclosures in Wisconsin have declined only slightly this past year. One expert says that we’ve hit bottom, and that a turnaround is most likely still a few years out, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
The Waunakee Middle School’s eighth annual Geography Bee was won by Sam Zander with Jack Schwartz as runner-up.