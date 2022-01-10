Roadway users could soon have the opportunity to comment on proposed Hwy. M improvements and provide feedback that project engineers will consider as they finalize designs for phase one of the expansion.
Deputy Commissioner of the Dane County Highway Department Pam Dunphy said a public hearing is planned for mid- to late March, at which time county officials and the engineer firm contracted for the project – KL Engineering – will take comment on the revised design for a 2.5-mile stretch of road in Westport where major improvements are scheduled for 2023 and 2024.
“We want the best project we can get,” Dunphy said of the roadwork planned for Hwy. M from State Trunk 113 to Oncken Road, “and for people that live out there or use the road to see what’s going on.”
Dunphy said a time and location for the hearing have yet to be determined.
The deputy commissioner encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the project in the interim, noting that plans for the roadway had changed considerably over the past 12 months.
The preliminary design for Hwy. M has been revised, in part, based on traffic-forecasting models that suggest a signalized intersection may be more efficient than the roundabout that was planned for the Hwy. K and M junction. Designs for that intersection have been updated accordingly.
“The roundabout would not work for the traffic that we’re expecting out there in the future,” Dunphy said. “They were looking at it and seeing delays in traffic on Hwy. K, because the roundabout wasn’t functioning correctly. The signalized intersection will make sure that we don’t have those delays.”
Dunphy said the revision is one of several changes to the initial project plan.
Revisions have also been made to Hwy. M intersections at North Shore Bay Drive, Corner Court and Mansfield Road, as well as the Six Mile Creek bridge. The revised design has called for the latter to be reconstructed as a two-lane road for westbound traffic, while a new bridge is added to the south for eastbound travelers.
Project Manager Gerry Schmitt said during the most recent update on improvement plans that the project scope has also changed at the railroad crossing approximately 500 feet west of State Trunk Hwy. 113.
Drivers should expect road closures at that section of road as a result.
“The level of improvement at the railroad crossing near State Hwy. 113 will require the short-term closure and detour of County Hwy. M,” Schmitt said, noting the change in construction staging. “Previously, this work was to be done in stages with County Hwy. M open to traffic.”
Schmitt said more information on the closure will be provided in the coming months.
The projected cost of phase-one improvements has increased from previous estimates as well. According to Dunphy, current projections have placed the total at approximately $26 million. Federal funding should cover nearly 50 percent of the cost, while the local share falls on Dane County and Westport.
Dunphy said specific cost sharing will be agreed upon at a later date.
Design improvements required the county to purchase a parcel at the intersection of Hwy. K and M for $1,189,500. Acquisition of the former Wisconsin Scaryland site was necessary due to the relocation of that intersection to the west of its current location.
“The new intersection pretty much goes through the existing buildings that are there,” Dunphy said, adding that savings were realized to the east thanks to the conveyance of 0.63 acres to the county by Bill Towell and his family.
“We really appreciate their dedication of the right-of-way needs in that area,” Dunphy said.
Full project information can be found on the Dane County Highway & Transportation’s website, at https://highway-projects-countyofdane.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cth-m