ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 2, 1922
Joseph O’Malley, pioneer resident of the Town of Westport, died at his home in Madison on Tuesday.
Walter Hohlstein and Ted Thompson purchased a new movie machine at Milwaukee on Saturday.
Mrs. Johanna Ryon of Bristol is the first woman to actually serve on a jury in Dane County.
Joseph Kirchesh, “the ice king,” finished filling the Waunakee ice houses on Saturday.
The fire department was called to the Joseph Hogan farm Wednesday to extinguish a chimney fire.
The price of Fordson tractors has been reduced to $395. This is a cut of $230.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 3, 1927
Sister M. Artena, sister of Mrs. Frank Koch, died at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac on Friday.
In this issue is published a picture of J.H. Koltes and Richard Reeve taken at the U.S. Aviation Field at San Antonio, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. John P. Ripp announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Jan. 31.
The high school basketball team lost to Prairie du Sac by a score of 26-4, and they defeated North Freedom 12-2.
Frank and Charlie Deans are attending barber school at St. Paul, Minn.
The Peter Simon family moved into their new home which was completed recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kleter, Town of Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Jan. 31.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 30, 1947
Miss Ruth Williams and David O’Malley were united in marriage at St. Ita’s Church, Chicago, on Jan. 18.
Father Erwin Van Handel, assistant at St. John the Baptist Church, has been appointed spiritual director of the diocesan St. Vincent de Paul society.
Mr. and Mrs. Albin Ziegler announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Maurice Taylor had the misfortune of fracturing his left arm in the latter part of the week.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Johnson on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 31, 1952
Frank H. Raemisch, 55, died early Wednesday morning at a Madison hospital of injuries received in an auto accident near Middleton on Jan. 19.
We had two successive days of very cold weather when the mercury dropped to 11 and 12 below zero.
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team defeated Mazomanie 70 to 60 Thursday. The last four minutes Mazo was forced to play with only four men due to the fact that all players had fouled out. Red Wilson, Chicago White Sox catcher, gave a fine talk on baseball at the Civic Club meeting Monday evening.
Wally Kainz, local bowling enthusiast, got quite a thrill Saturday when he bowled a 300 game in a singles sweeper at Columbus.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 25, 1962
Miss Sandra Kay Raemisch, Madison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Raemisch, Waunakee, and Bruce Kaufmann, Madison, greeted 350 guests at a reception in the Fireside Room of Welch’s Embers following their wedding in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee Saturday.
Coach Ron Hering’s Warriors defeated Spring Green on their home floor Saturday night by a score of 69-52 to go into a tie with Sauk City for first place in the Tri County Conference.
Today (Wednesday) the sun is shining brightly and the thermometer reached 28 degrees at 1 p.m. This is the kind of weather we could welcome for a change.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jankowski of Waunakee on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Koltes, Waunakee, on Monday, Jan. 22, at Madison General Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 3, 1972
Incumbent School Board member Tom Hadfield is the only school district resident who has picked up nomination papers for his election to the school board this spring.
Mrs. Daisy M. Pulvermacher, Rt. 2, Waunakee, was honored at recognition ceremonies Tuesday, Feb. 1, for completing 20 years of service at University Hospitals.
For the second year in a row, Waunakee American Legion Post 360 has chosen Andy Kessenich as the Post’s Legionnaire of the year.
More than 130 Waunakee Civic Club members and guests braved the sub-zero temperatures to attend the club’s annual dinner meeting. Honored guests at the dinner were Roy Knoespel and Bob Bernards.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 28, 1982
Tracy Hellenbrand was the top money-raiser in St. Mary of the Lake School’s Math-a-thon, acquiring $100 in donations.
Julie Mansfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Mansfield, Waunakee, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Meier, Dane, are rejoicing in the birth of a daughter born Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen Crahen, Waunakee, are welcoming a daughter born Jan. 20 at Methodist Hospital.
The Westport Town Board has approved plans for improvements to Hanson’s Bridge on Westport Road.
Ellen Epping canned a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Waunakee Warrior girls’ basketball team a 40-39 victory over Lake Mills last week.
Mrs. Harold (Ruby) Murphy, age 84, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, at a Sheboygan nursing home after a long illness. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. A.M. Blake and lived all of her life in Waunakee.
James R. Fleming of Waunakee has been selected as nominee to compete for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
Kendall Williamson of Waunakee is featured in the Pacific Lutheran university opera production, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” to be staged Jan. 27-29 in Tacoma, Wash.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 23, 1992
Judge P. Charles Jones ruled Monday that the nativity scene can stay in the Waunakee Village Park, where it has been displayed for decades. Late in 1990, Joseph and Patricia King of Waunakee filed a suit arguing that the presence of the nativity scene on village property, erected and maintained each year by village personnel, was an unconstitutional violation of the separation between church and state.
People who want to preserve Water Tower Hill for sledding showed up at Monday’s meeting of the Waunakee Village Board to make their case.
John Krinke is featured as this week’s Tribune Profile. He is an avid ski racer.
Steve and Doris Kalscheur of Waunakee will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Feb. 2. They were married Feb. 4, 1967.
Vicki and Allen Ballweg of Dane are the proud parents of a daughter born Jan. 15.
Waunakee’s boys basketball team chalked up two Badger Conference victories last week to improve their league record to 5-2 and take over sold possession of second place in the conference standings.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 2002
Schreiber/Anderson Associates, Inc., consultants for the village, presented the master plan to redevelop the business district at last week’s economic development meeting.
Westport officials believe a Growth Task Force of school, town and village representatives may have outlived its usefulness. “Attendance is bleak,” said Ken Sipsma. “There’s nothing going on there. It’s really gotten to the point where I don’t know what the purpose is.”
At a school board meeting Monday, committee members looked at one idea for expanding the high school to the north. Then one committee member asked why expansion to the south and west hadn’t been considered. Another mentioned the possibility of adding on to the east. In the end, an array of options came under discussion, and no favorite emerged.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Claude Sime, an orthodontist with a reputation for making people smile.
Julie and Tim Decker of Waunakee are the parents of a son born Jan. 17, at Meriter Hospital.
Tricia Holm-Bortz and Shawn Bortz announce the birth of a daughter on Jan. 19, 2002, at Meriter Hospital.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team used a strong second quarter to pull away from Reedsburg in its opening game of the week Jan. 17 before losing by a slim margin to Monroe Saturday.
Waunakee boys’ basketball team fell behind to Baraboo 16-2 before making another comeback that came up just short, 56-49.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 26, 2012
Since the WaunaFest executive committee resigned last week, new members will be needed to fill key posts such as president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for a gunsmith shop to be operated out of a home on Division Street Monday.
Waunakee village officials have just a few weeks to decide whether to proceed with a Main Street resurfacing – a fix that would last just 10 to 12 years, not the 20 originally hoped for.
Madison Country Day School, Dane County’s only independent Pre-K – 12 school offering the International Baccalaureate program, has announced its second annual celebration of Fine Arts with a special week for students Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
Westport residents living along Bong Road might have one more thing to brag about to their friends about where they live. That’s because the Town began the process of looking into designating the 1.5-mile stretch of country road a Rustic Road.
Global positioning technology is finding its way into snowplows across Wisconsin, providing county and state transportation officials a valuable new weapon in battling winter storms.
The Lodi man suspected of robbing Eanelli’s Pharmacy in Prairie du Sac was charged in U.S. District Court Jan. 17. Anthony J. Carriola, 28, was arrested in Madison by Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies Dec. 12 after Waunakee Police, among other agencies, issued an alert.