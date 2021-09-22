Waunakee school officials could have more insight into bullying and bias-related incidents this year, thanks to an anonymous tool that they hope will encourage others to report those incidents to administrators.
WCSD Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction Tim Schell said the district is planning to launch an online reporting tool where students, staff and other members of the school community can anonymously report incidents in which they or others were subjected to harassment or bias. Users would enter information about where the incident occurred, what individuals were targeted and the staff members that had been notified of the situation.
School- and district-level administrators would then receive a push notification once the report has been submitted, at which point an assessment would be made to determine the school officials that should investigate the incident and what follow-up action is appropriate.
“You don’t know what you’re missing until you get a tool like this,” Schell said. “Anecdotally, it sounds like there are things we’re missing or people haven’t felt comfortable bringing to our attention. So we’re hoping that we understand better what’s going on so that we can support kids who are being victimized and we can look to see if there are patterns that we can address through better policies, better training and better teaching for our kids.”
Schell said discussion of implementing a reporting tool in Waunakee dates back several years, with some administrators looking at it from an equity-and-inclusion lens and others as part of the district’s school-safety strategies. Members of the curriculum-and-instruction department saw an anonymous reporting tool as something that could help identify areas in which more professional development should be offered, while student-services staff saw it as a way to improve school safety.
The tool would have been likely launched during the 2020-21 school year, Schell said, but the COVID-19 pandemic demanded that school officials devote their attention to other areas.
One year later, Waunakee could now be considered a late arrival to the initiative.
Several area districts have implemented an online reporting tool already. Sun Prairie, Middleton, Verona and McFarland schools have a few of the web-based tools Waunakee explored when considering how to set up its interface. The district also tested those featured at districts located in other states such as Illinois, Ohio and New Jersey.
“We looked a few different places, both within our immediate area and some of the schools outside our immediate area,” Schell said. “So what we are looking to do is not unique. It has become a generally accepted practice in recent years, both from a diversity-and-inclusion lens and also from a school-safety lens. Had we done this five years ago, we would have been an early adopter. In 2021, we’re not back of the pack. But we are certainly not an early adopter.”
Anonymous reporting tools have received increased attention recently, both local and national. Wisconsin DOJ recently launched an online resource center named SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT where members of the public can report potential threats to their school. Elsewhere in the country, recent reports of a school threat led to arrests that may have prevented a mass shooting.
Schell noted that behavioral research has found that perpetrators of previous incidents may have experienced adverse childhood experiences, which is why it’s important to stop bullying and harassment before it develops into something more serious.
“Not only is the idea of reporting tools to make sure that if something’s out there, that we hear about it,” Schell said. “It’s also to be very proactive and try to address these bullying situations that research has pointed to as potentially contributing to individuals wanting to take out negative feelings on the school institution. And for those reasons, you’re seeing a lot of focus on reporting tools.”
Schell said another driver for the increased attention is a wider effort to improve school climate.
Several Waunakee graduates have reported being subjected to a racial slur during their time in school. While some mentioned the incident to staff, others said they felt uncomfortable doing so.
Having an anonymous component to the reporting tool could address that, Schell said.
“We know from the diversity-and-inclusion lens that not everyone feels as connected or trusting of the school institution. We wish that was a hundred-percent comfort, a hundred-percent trust. But we know that’s not the case,” Schell said. “So while we would hope that our reports would come to us with very specific information that would help us follow up and successfully address situations, the thinking in the diversity-and-inclusion space is that sometimes anonymity might bring information into your picture that you might otherwise be missing.”
Schell said the reporting tool will come at zero cost to the school district, as it can be incorporated into an operating system that the district already utilizes without any marginal cost.
He said the reporting tool could be launched as early as this fall.