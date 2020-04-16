NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 16, 1925
James Hurst, pioneer of the Town of Westport, passed away Tuesday at the new home of his son, Rev. J.P. Hurst, at New Butler.
The Waunakee high school has organized a baseball team, and Maurice Taylor was elected captain and Roger Kenney manager.
About one-third of the 1925 pea crop here has been planted. Some are early and some are late.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 18, 1935
Felix Worringer, 23, died Tuesday evening, a victim of a gun accident while fishing suckers south of this village.
The streets of Waunakee were darkened Monday evening due to trouble with the lighting system.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
April 18, 1940
Work is rapidly nearing completion on the redecorating and cleaning of the interior of St. John’s Church. The church was last redecorated in 1924.
A meeting of those interested in playing softball will be held Thursday. Waunakee has entered a team in the Badger softball league.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 19, 1945
T/5 Edwin J. Ripp, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christ N. Ripp, died of wounds received in action in Germany on March 20.
Rev. Raymond C. Miller, pastor of St. Mary of the Lake parish, has been made pastor of St. Hubertus parish at Hubertus. Rev. Edward B. Auchter will be the new pastor at St. Mary of the Lake.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 20, 1950
The Rt. Rev. Msgr. George Anthony Haeusler, pastor of Sacred Hearts parish at Sun Prairie, will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of his ordination Sunday, April 23.
Monday was the first day that even came close to a spring day. It was warm and balmy, and some farmers were working in the fields.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 14, 1960
Mrs. Mary Statz of Waunakee will celebrate her 91st birthday on Saturday, April 16.
Bill Wilson obtained an “A” rating in Non-Original Oration at the State Forensic Contest held at the University of Wisconsin on Saturday, April 9.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 16, 1970
A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the contents of a semi-trailer loaded with building materials at Marshall Erdman construction site in Waunakee’s industrial park Tuesday night. Arson is suspected.
UW Assistant Football Coach Paul Roach will be the main speaker at the Waunakee Civic Club’s annual meeting to be held on Saturday, April 25.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 17, 1980
National Library Week is April 13-19, and the nationwide theme is “America’s Greatest Bargain – The Library.”
Twelve-year-old Maria Ripp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter H. Ripp, Waunakee, was the grand prize winner of an Easter Coloring Contest sponsored by the merchants of the Village Mall.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 19, 1990
After more than an hour of discussion, the Waunakee Village Board unanimously voted to keep Division Street open at its meeting April 16. Some pilots and other residents favored closing the south portion of the street.
Joe “Junior” Kopp, former street superintendent and fire chief of the Village of Waunakee, died Monday, April 16, at a Madison hospital.
Groundbreaking took place last week for the new 50,000-square-foot Uniek Plastics, Inc., building in the new portion of the Industrial Park.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 13, 2000
Though all three questions on the Waunakee school referendum failed last Tuesday, the voters haven’t seen the last of building plans, school officials and board members say.
The Waunakee parks committee decided last week to explore designs and cost estimates from an architect for a new shelter at Centennial Park.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 15, 2010
A new pastor has joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Father Lance Schneider was ordained just about two years ago, but his journey to become a Catholic priest began at a young age.
Waunakee voters answered four referendum questions at the polls April 6.
An official canvas of the April 6 election results Wednesday confirmed what initial results suggested Tuesday night: By a slim margin, Waunakee school district voters approved a proposal to add onto the high school while rejecting three other referendum questions.
DeForest police are warning that area victims have been conned out of thousands of dollars recently. Sgt. James Pertzborn said the department has received reports of area residents falling for sweepstakes scams, where someone is notified by e-mail or a phone call that they have won a large cash payout, a vacation or big-ticket item. The scammer, however, claims the prize can only be collected after the supposed winner sends a money order to cover taxes.
Developers began receiving requests for proposals to redevelop prime properties in the village’s downtown this week.
As severe weather season nears, Dane County is once again making weather radios available for purchase at a low cost to help citizens countywide be better prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.