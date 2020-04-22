The Waunakee girls basketball team had a turnaround season on the court during the 2019-2020 season. The Warriors garnered their most wins since the 2015-2016 season.
The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 19-6 record. It is their most wins since going 20-5 during the 2015-2016 campaign. They were 14-10 last season.
Waunakee finished third in the Badger North Conference after going 10-4.
Beaver Dam repeated as conference champion after going 14-0, followed by DeForest (12-2), Waunakee, Reedsburg (8-6), Mount Horeb (5-9), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
The Warriors opened the season by winning four of their first five games. They scored Badger North wins over Mount Horeb (46-23) and Portage (63-34) in the opening stretch.
The Lady Warriors it first rough patch after falling to Beaver Dam (66-47) and DeForest (61-53) in back-to-back games.
Waunakee quickly rebounded and put together an impressive 10-game win streak. The spurt included two wins their holiday tournament and a 58-37 victory over Watertown at the Badger Challenge.
Just like earlier in the season, the Warriors had their win streak snapped with back-to-back losses to Beaver Dam (71-23) and DeForest (67-52).
The Lady Warriors closed out the regular season with conference wins over Reedsburg (48-42), Sauk Prairie (80-41) and Baraboo (68-26).
Waunakee earned the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and opened regional action with a 68-37 victory over Janesville Parker.
The Warriors earned their first regional title since 2016 after sprinting past sixth-seeded Badger 66-60 in the championship game.
Waunakee’s season came to an end in the sectional semifinal. The Warriors lost 70-58 to second-seeded Madison Memorial.
Junior Elena Maier was the only Warrior to average double figures in scoring this season. She averaged 14.7 points per game.
Junior Kailee Meeker averaged 9.2 points per game, while senior Brooke Ehle averaged 7.3.
Senior Melanie Watson (6.8), sophomore Lauren Meudt (6.3), junior Lauren Statz (4.7) and sophomore Ashley Sawicki (4.1) also averaged over four points per game.
Watson and Maier both grabbed a team-high 113 rebounds, while Sawicki finished with 109.
Meudt (89), Statz (67), Ehle (61) and senior Anne Dotzler (55) all registered over 50 rebounds.
Dotzler paced Waunakee’s offense with 71 assists.
Maier (57), Meudt (44) and Ehle (30) all dished out at least 30 assists.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by Maier, who had 37 steals. Dotzler was second with 33 steals, while Ehle, Watson and Meudt each had 22.
Maier earned first-team all-conference, while Ehle, Meudt and Watson were named honorable mention.
The Lady Warriors are losing a strong senior class that includes Dotzler, Ehle, Watson and Caitlyn Lynch.
The future looks good for the Warriors. They will return five of their top seven scorers and two all-conference players next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.