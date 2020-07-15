The Waunakee High School Soccer Stadium is getting a facelift. The field is in the process of being turned from grass to artificial turf.
“Our community had the goal to make improvements of the field by replacing the grass field with turf and building a team center,” Waunakee boys soccer coach David Kettner said.
The team center will include locker rooms and an area for an athletic trainer.
The project is being done in phases; the first is the new turf. They broke ground for the project in May.
The new turf will be unveiled during a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 21. A time has not been set yet.
The grand opening night will include a pair of alumni soccer games.
The first alumni soccer game will be a men’s game will feature players from the first year of the program in 1987 to 2019 graduates. Former Warrior coaches Kurt Kliminski and Tok Kim will serve as coaches for the game.
The second will be a women’s game, which will include former players and those who lost their seniors seasons this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will give this year’s seniors a chance to put some closure on the lost spring season,” Kettner said. “They can step out on the pitch one last time with their teammates.”
The grand opening event will also kick off the fundraising for phase two of the project, which includes the locker rooms and training area.
Construction on the team center could begin next year.
For updates on the installation of the new turf and game times of the alumni game, visit Waunakee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/waunakeesoccer.
