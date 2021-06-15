The Waunakee school district has revised its COVID-19 guidelines for staff and students, following opposition to a mask policy that has been in place since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m strongly against any mandatory mask requirement,” said WCSD resident Bob Proudfit, whose two sons attend Waunakee High School. “I love the school district. I love the opportunity it provides, and I love my kids being here. But my wife and I talked about this. We want them to graduate from Waunakee, but if these policies continue, we’re seriously considering pulling them out with the funding going elsewhere for their schooling.”
Proudfit was one of several Waunakee residents to speak in opposition to the district’s mask policy this week, as school-board members spent their June 14 meeting considering the mitigation strategy that should be implemented at K-12 buildings moving forward.
Decision points included face coverings, daily self-health forms for students and staff, contact tracing and quarantine protocols, and updating the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Like other residents, Proudfit advocated for making face coverings optional among students.
“It should be a choice,” Proudfit said. “If kids want to wear masks, or families want to get vaccinated, it should be a choice. I just want to voice my opposition to any mandatory, forced vaccination or masking of our kids.”
Waunakee resident John Nitti spoke during the public-comment section of the meeting as well. Nitti said he has two children at the elementary level, one of whom has autism and has educational needs that differ from other students. Nitti noted that this has reduced his son’s ability to learn socially, and that masks have made learning more difficult the past year.
“This last year has been horribly destructive for him and other kids,” Nitti said, “because masks, what they do is they prevent facial expressions from being seen. They prevent that personal connection that children have with other kids and adults. And that is concerning to me, because I love my children more than anything in the world. And I have to say that what disturbs me is, we have a room here of adults who are probably all vaccinated and yet we’re all wearing masks.”
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg told school-board members that administration’s view aligned with those expressed during the public-comment section of the meeting, noting that there had been consensus among the district’s medical advisory committee to make masks optional at the 7-12 level.
Guttenberg pointed out that students 12 and older have been eligible for the vaccine for a consider amount of time, and that those who wanted the vaccine have had the opportunity to get one.
Masking at the K-6 level garnered lengthier discussion.
Director David Boetcher noted that the medical advisory committee was divided on the issue, and since summer school was such a short amount of time, it would make the most sense to mandate masks for the summer session so that courses weren’t wiped out due to quarantine.
Director Brian Hoefer said the shortness of the courses made it a good time to “test the waters,” and argued that families should be allowed the choice to mask their young students or not.
The board ultimately voted to make masks optional for students at all grades levels, as well as for staff and adults attending various events. Members agreed that daily self-health forms will no longer be used by staff or students, either, nor will the district update and post data on its COVID-19 dashboard any longer.
School officials said contact tracing will continue to be performed by the district, in cooperation with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), and that families and staff will continue to be notified of potential exposures in classrooms or co-curricular activities.
However, no notifications will be sent from the district.
Other news:
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board approved:
- A second draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget. Director of Operations Steve Summers said the document will be updated after state aid estimates are released in July.
- A restructuring of the DEI committee. Committee member Dave Boetcher said an application process will be used to select new members, three of whom will be students.
- Employee guidelines and employee handbooks for all classification groups
- A revised teacher compensation model
- Four lease agreements for the 2021-22 school year
- The pupil-transportation handbook for 2021-22. Summers said K-4 students in Arboretum Village will not be eligible for busing because the neighborhood is located less than a mile from Arboretum Elementary School; neither will the majority of those in Heritage Hills because that subdivision is within a mile of Prairie Elementary School.
- A Dane County Driver Education Scholarship Program providing scholarship funds to economically disadvantaged students, so that they can attend a driver’s ed program.
- Four additional para-educator positions requested by Student Services Director Kurt Eley
- School usage by outside groups
- National Equity Project membership renewal
- Various staff changes including resignations, retirements, new hires and internal staff changes