The Waunakee boys basketball team hit the road for two more games last week and came away with a split.
The Warriors faced a tough challenge on Jan. 20, as they traveled to Oshkosh to face Lourdes Academy, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. The Knights knocked off the Warriors 88-76.
Waunakee turned things around last Friday when they took on Edgewood at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The Warriors put together one of their best all-around games of the season in a 76-56 victory.
The Warriors are 4-4 overall this season.
Waunakee will make another trip to Oshkosh on Jan. 28 to face Oshkosh West at 6:45 p.m.
This Saturday, the Warriors will play a 3 p.m. game at Wauwatosa East. They will follow it up games at Janesville Parker on Feb. 1 and Elkhorn on Feb. 2.
Lourdes 88
Waunakee 76
Lourdes did most of its damage in the first half.
The Knights grabbed momentum and a 10-point, 42-32, halftime lead in the first half.
The second half was very competitive. Lourdes outscored Waunakee by two points, 46-44, in the final half.
Andrew Keller erupted for 20 points to pace the Warriors on offense.
Caden Nelson came away with 17 points for Waunakee, while Jaxson Zibell and Robert Booker chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.
Preston Ruedinger had monster game for Lourdes. He exploded for a game-high 45 points.
The Knights got 22 points from Josh Bauer, while Jack McKellips added 11.
Waunakee 76
Edgewood 56
The Warriors were dominant on both ends of the floor against the Crusaders.
Waunakee grabbed a lot of momentum in the first half. The Warriors held a comfortable 37-22 lead at halftime.
The Warriors kept the pressure on in the second half and expanded the final margin by five points. They outscored Edgewood 39-34 in the second half.
It was a team effort for Waunakee. The Warriors had 12 different players score in the win.
Nelson paced the Warriors with 19 points, while Zibell and Joey Fuhremann contributed 16 and 14, respectively.
Quinn Whalen (two), Aidan Driscoll (three), Booker (two), Casey Fischer (five), Drew Lavold (two), Connor Hughey (one), Drew Kenas (three), Randy Vojtisek (five) and Andrew Keller (four) also scored for the Warriors.
Michael Regnier had a team-high 15 points for the Crusaders, while Al Deang added 10.
