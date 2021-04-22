ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 22, 1921
The heaviest snowstorm of the season hit Waunakee Friday night when five inches of snow fell, blocking the highways.
John Helt has purchased half interest in the well drilling outfit of Tony Miller of Dane.
John Kessenich has purchased the Flanigan Home on Third Street from Ford, Kenney & Christiansen.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 22, 1926
Peter Joseph Adler, 30 died at his home in the Town of Westport on Sunday.
The usual amount of news did not appear in this issue due to the fact that A.F. Roessler had his tonsils removed Saturday.
Farmers in this area will start sowing peas this week.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 18, 1946
The state-approved course in Driver Education will be taught at Waunakee High School this year.
Miss Beverly Wipperfurth is observing her 15th birthday today (Thursday) April 18.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 19, 1951
Postmaster John Michels, 59, well-known Waunakee resident, died at his home here on Wednesday after a long illness.
Miss Iris Joan Faber and Gilbert Rosenberg were united in marriage at the Racine Hotel before Rabbi Murray Pieman on Sunday.
William Vogts will celebrate his 92nd birthday on April 22. He is without a doubt the oldest resident of Waunakee and this community.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 13, 1961
Miss Kathleen M. Acker and Roger B. Ballweg were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Pine Bluff. The couple were married on Tuesday, April 11.
Mrs. Martin Koch was the honored guest at a party given by her neighbors at her home Saturday evening. A potluck supper was served.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton, was the setting ofr the marriage of Miss Selma Ziegler and William B. Curran. They spoke their vows before the Rev. Francis A. Bier in an 11 a.m. ceremony April 4.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 22, 1971
Former Prom Queens will highlight the Junior Prom to be held April 24 at the Waunakee High School.
Waunakee Jaycees will be out in force selling Wisconsin honey April 25.
The newly counted Westport area Jaycees will hold their Charter Night on Friday, April 23, at Poole’s Northgate.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kessenich, Waunakee, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 30. She was the former Marie Diederich.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 23, 1981
A new feature, the Tribune Profile, is being added to the paper starting this week. The subject of our first Profile is Ann Helt.
Ed Brockner, an eight-year veteran employee of Waunakee Utilities, has been appointed superintendent by the utilities commission.
Mr. and Mrs. LaVern Karls, Waunakee, are welcoming a son to their family. He was born April 15 at Madison General Hospital.
The Waunakee Warriors won their first conference baseball game last week when they downed McFarland 4-2.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 25, 1991
The Waunakee school board voted Monday to approve the specs for the construction of the new middle school and renovations at the grounds of the elementary and middle school.
Waunakee Village President Maureen O’Malley read to children at the Waunakee Public Library’s “Night of a Thousand Stars,” held in celebration of National Library Week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 19, 2001
Tim Nixon has stepped down as village board president. He joked it was so the Tribune could revive a classic headline that shouted, “NIXON QUITS.” But really, his law firm, Godfrey Kahn, offered him a transfer to Green Bay, his hometown.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ann Helt, the first of many Tribune Profiles. The newspaper is marking its 20th anniversary of that section.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 21, 2011
The joint Waunakee-Westport plan committee gave DeForest developer Don Tierney a nod of approval to continue moving forward with planning a new residential community which could include a school south of Waunakee.
A Madison woman known to some as Miss Wisconsin is facing three felony counts of identity theft stemming from an investigation by Waunakee Police.
Animal Services for Madison and Dane County is looking for information on two dogs found dead in a wildlife area east of Waunakee.
While the Madison region is a leader in research and innovation, those efforts have failed to translate into job and business creation.
Waunakee’s Economic Development Committee gave its OK to award tourism grants for eight entities last week, recommending that the village board provide funding for local events that bring people into the community.
With its walking paths, tennis courts, soccer fields and baseball diamonds, the busy Ripp Park is slated for improvements this year.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jennifer Doucette, a creative-writing teacher at Waunakee High School.
On April 16, the residents of Waunakee and Westport donated over two tons of food for the Scouting For Food Drive.
Waunakee continues to be one of the safest places to live in Dane County and the state.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council has funded an innovative project at the Waunakee Public Library titled “How We Got Here: Origins, Immigration, and Community.”
The Wisconsin Crop Production Association (WCPA) recently relocated its headquarters to Waunakee.
