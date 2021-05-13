The Waunakee prep softball team continued its tough start to the 2021 season, but the Warriors did earn their first win of the season.
On May 4, the Warriors suffered their sixth straight loss to open the season after falling 8-2 to visiting DeForest.
Waunakee ended the losing skid last Friday after besting visiting Reedsburg 11-7.
Last Saturday, the Warriors traveled to Sun Prairie for a quadrangular. Waunakee dropped both of its games.
The Warriors were shutout 25-0 by Sun Prairie in the first game on Saturday and fell 13-1 to Menomonee Falls in the second contest.
Waunakee is off to a 1-8 start this spring.
The Warriors will be at home this Friday. They will host Mount Horeb at 5 p.m.
Waunakee will host Monona Grove in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest 8
Waunakee 2
The Warriors trailed from beginning to end in the Badger North battle with DeForest.
After the Norskies scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Waunakee got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first on an RBI ground ball by Kayla Rosenstock.
DeForest answered with six runs over the next four innings to go up 8-1.
Waunakee scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh. Kenzie Tachick plated the run with a ground ball.
The Warriors finished with just four hits.
Lauryn Paul pitched all seven innings for Waunakee. She came away with three strikeouts.
Waunakee 11
Reedsburg 7
The Warriors never trailed in their first win of the season.
After scoring a run in the bottom of the second, Waunakee broke the game open with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the third. Amanda Comins highlighted the inning with a two-run double, while Alyssah Manriquez and Rosenstock both added run-scoring singles.
Both teams scored two runs in the fourth inning. Manriquez and Rosenstock each drove in a run for Waunakee.
Waunakee closed out its scoring with three more runs in the fifth. Grace Fueger drove in the first two runs with a triple, while Morgan Meyer followed with an RBI single.
Manriquez and Rosenstrock both finished with three hits.
Paul had six strikeouts on her way to the pitching win.
Sun Prairie 25
Waunakee 0
The Warriors managed just one hit in the lopsided loss to Sun Prairie.
The Cardinals set the tone with two runs in the first inning. They pushed five more across in the second inning before blowing the game open with a 14-run outburst in the third.
Sun Prairie tacked on four more runs in the fifth.
Rhya Thole and Alli Lenling both pitched for the Warriors.
Menomonee Falls 13
Waunakee 1
Menomonee Falls scored 10 run over the first five innings to put away the Warriors.
Waunakee’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Lindsey Smithback.
Menomonee Falls plated three more runs in the seventh stanza.
The Warriors recorded just three hits.
Paul led Waunakee pitching with three strikeouts.