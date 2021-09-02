The Waunakee girls tennis team continued its dominate play in the Badger Conference with a 6-1 victory over host Baraboo on Aug. 26.
It was the first Badger win of the season for the defending conference champs.
The Warriors had a impressive showing in singles play. They won all four matches in straight sets.
Claire Jaeger got things going for Waunakee at No. 1 singles. She easily dispatched Maggie Cleary 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, the Warriors’ Gretchen Lee thwarted Claire Bildsten 6-0, 6-3.
Ely Liu was at No. 3 singles for Waunakee and scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alice Davies.
Cailtin Grommon completed the singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Baraboo’s Emily Finnegan.
The Thunderbirds’ only win came at No. 1 doubles, as Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie knocked off Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz 6-4, 6-2.
Waunakee got back on the winning track at No. 2 doubles. The Warriors’ Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken bested Annie Langkamp and Eryn Benson 6-1, 6-0.
Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski had the final win for Waunakee at No. 3 doubles. They netted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Eva Huffaker and Adrienne Crubel.
The Warriors will travel to Stoughton for a 4:15 p.m. dual with the Vikings on Sept. 2.