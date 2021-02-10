With only two meets on their regular-season schedule, the Waunakee-DeForest girls gymnastics team has to make the most of every opportunity. The Warriors traveled to West Bend East last Friday for their second meet of the season.
After competing virtually in the first meet, Friday’s dual was the Warriors first in-person competition.
“We were so excited to have our first and only in person dual this season and also having the whole team together for the first time,” Waunakee-DeForest coach Brittany Hoffman said. “This year’s team has taken all the challenges we were handed and shined through them.”
It was a close battle from the start and West Bend East edged the Lady Warriors 126.725-123.350.
“We went into the meet wanting to improve from our virtual meet,” Hoffman said. “Even though some of the scores did not show improvement, the girl’s routines showed a ton of improvement. We were extremely grateful for the opportunity to have an in-person dual before varsity heads to sectionals for a chance at the state tournament.”
The Lady Warriors’ only event win came on the balance beam. They edged West Bend East 31.950-30.775.
Waunakee-DeForest’s Kirsten Berry placed second overall on the balance beam with a score of 8.375, while teammate Rose Capobianco (8.200) and Savannah Treinen (7.900) were third and fourth, respectively.
Sydney Thompson (sixth, 7.475) and Bella Hernandez (eighth, 7.275) represented Waunakee-DeForest on the balance beam.
West Bend East edged the Warriors 33.125-32.525 on the vault.
Treinen was the runner-up in the vault with her score of 8.300, while Amanda Young (sixth, 8.225), Hernandez (seventh, 8.100), Capobianco (eighth, 7.900) and Claire Gilles (eighth, 7.900) also competed in the event.
West Bend came away with a 29.625-27.450 victory on the uneven bars.
Hernandez had the highest finish for Waunakee-DeForest on the bars. She came in fourth overall with her score of 7.250.
Thompson (fifth, 7.150), Treinen (eighth, 6.85), Bo Everly (ninth, 6.300) and Beery (10th, 6.150) also competed for the Warriors on the bars.
In the floor exercise, West Bend East garnered a 33.200-31.425 victory.
Treinen had the third-best score in the floor exercise after earning an 8.600. Thompson came in fifth with a 7.850, while Capobianco (sixth, 7.525), Everly (eighth, 7.450) and Berry (ninth, 7.175) also took part in the event.
Treinen finished the meet with an all-around score of 31.550 to place second overall behind West Bend’s Jordyn Wedemayer (31.900).
The Warriors will open the postseason at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Sectional at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. They will be joined at the sectional by Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Middleton, Milton/Edgerton, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine, Sun Prairie, Verona/Edgewood and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial/North/South.
