Jan and Dave Barman of Waunakee will celebrate their 50th anniversary.The couple were married on Feb. 3, 1973, in a ceremony officiated by Father LaVerne Meier at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Ashton.The Barmans have three children: Greg (friend Stacy), Waunakee; Ken (Kira), Waunakee; and Jeff, DeForest. They also have three grandchildren, Brady, Lena and Sam.A private celebration with family is planned.