Debbie (Johnson) and Steve Acker

Steve and Debbie Acker of Dane are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Steve Acker and Debbie Johnson were married on Dec. 4, 1970, in Dane. The couple have two children, Erika Kalscheuer of Middleton and Jeremy Acker of Lodi, and three grandchildren.

Their children, friends and relatives are invited to a celebration from noon-4 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021, at Rex’s Innkeeper. They request no gifts.

Recommended for you