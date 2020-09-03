Harold and Shirley Keller

Harold and Shirley Keller will celebrate their 60th anniversary. Harold and Shirley (Koltes) were married on Sept. 3, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Waunakee.

Their children, Tammy (Mike Freund), Jeff (Jody) and granddaughter Caitlin (Sam) Schwartz look forward to celebrating with them.

